Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Delirium could accelerate dementia-related mental decline

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 9:41 pm IST
Episodes of delirium in people who are not known to have dementia, might also reveal dementia at its earliest stages.
Both delirium and dementia are important factors in cognitive decline among the elderly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Both delirium and dementia are important factors in cognitive decline among the elderly. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Delirium, a condition in which people become acutely confused and disorientated, may have long-lasting consequences, including accelerated
dementia-related mental decline, a new study has warned.

The study is the first to show the multiplying effects of delirium, that affects a quarter of older patients, and dementia in these people, researchers said. Episodes of delirium in people who are not known to have dementia, might also reveal dementia at its earliest stages, researchers, including those at University College London in the UK, found.

While both delirium and dementia are important factors in cognitive decline among the elderly, delirium is preventable and treatable through dedicated geriatric care. Further research is needed to understand exactly how delirium interacts with dementia, and how this could be blocked, researchers said.

"If delirium is causing brain injury in the short and long-term, then we must increase our efforts to diagnose, prevent and treat delirium. Ultimately, targeting delirium could be a chance to delay or reduce dementia," said Daniel Davis, who led the research while at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Scientists looked at three European populations - inFinland, Cambridge and UK-wide - and examined brain specimens in 987 people aged 65 and older.
Each person's memory, thinking and experience of delirium had been recorded over 10 years towards the end of their life. When these were linked with pathology abnormalities due to Alzheimer's and other dementias, those with both delirium and dementia-changes had the most severe change in memory.

"Unfortunately, most delirium goes unrecognised. In busy hospitals, a sudden change in confusion is not noticed by hospital staff," Davis said. "Patients can be transferred several times and staff often switch over - it requires everyone to 'think delirium' and identify that a patient's brain function has changed," he
added. The study was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Tags: delirium, brain injury, dementia

Related Stories

The increase in the risk of developing dementia went down to 4.0 percent if people lived 50 to 100 metres from major traffic. (Photo: Pixabay)

Scientists link higher dementia risk to living near heavy traffic

This study suggests air pollutants that can get into the brain via the blood stream can lead to neurological problems.
05 Jan 2017 8:58 AM
Frequent sauna bathing was earlier found to significantly reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death, the risk of death due to coronary artery disease and other cardiac events, as well as overall mortality. (Photo: Representional Image)

Taking sauna bath frequently can reduce the risk of dementia

According to a research, the sense of well-being and relaxation experienced during sauna bathing can help reduce risk of dementia.
18 Dec 2016 4:09 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Researchers investigate children's beliefs about fruit, vegetables

The results from the study were encouraging as the children seemed to have a very good awareness of the health benefits of eating fruit and vegetables. (Photo: Pixabay)

Man walks after 11 years, post crippling accident in childhood

The man was living a dependent life for 11 years till his major surgery. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Social media, internet may help predict disease outbreaks

(Photo: Pixabay)

Woman battling brain tumour, AIIMS says surgery only in 2020

The 65-year-old patient Ramarati Devi, who is battling a brain tumour needs immediate surgery to survive. (Photo: AFP)

Preterm birth causes health problems in adolescence

longer-term challenges such as impaired vision, hearing, and cognitive skills as well as social and behavioral problems. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham