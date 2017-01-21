 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

30 per cent asthmatics likely mis-tested; Poor testing, mis-diagnosis blamed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, making it difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs.
Spirometry or pulmonary function test must be carried out to diagnose asthma (Photo: AFP)
 Spirometry or pulmonary function test must be carried out to diagnose asthma (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Over diagnosis and misdiagnosis of asthma was as high as 30 per cent because, say pulmonologists, the diagnosis is often done without performing the spirometry test that is important to confirm asthma. Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways, making it difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs.

Common clinical presentations that mimic asthma are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is due to smoking, acid reflux, sleep apnea or snoring, heart diseases, tuberculosis and pneumonia. These can be wrongly diagnosed as asthma.

Dr B. Chaithanya, consultant pulmonologist and intensivist, explained, “In India the common notion is that wheezing is equal to asthma. More than 40 per cent of wheezing problems are due to various other reasons or underlying ailments, but they are completely misdiagnosed and the patient is put on asthma medications. Thirty per cent of the cases referred to pulmonologists for bronchitis asthma are found to be misdiagnosed.”

Spirometry or pulmonary function test must be carried out to diagnose asthma, but more than 50 per cent of asthmatics are diagnosed without carrying out this test.

“There are various reasons for this,” said Dr Vijay Kumar C, consultant interventional pulmonologist, “like the lack of equipment at many centres and a dearth of qualified technicians to perform the test. There is also lack of knowledge among physicians to interpret the test results, which is a major drawback. There are alternatives like the peak flow meter, which is simple to use and affordable, and which must be insisted upon so that the over diagnosis can be prevented."

Over diagnosis of asthma, and the strong medications that are prescribed as a result, can have major side-effects; patients can develop secondary illness due to these medications.

India has 10 per cent of asthmatics
An estimated 20 million people suffer from asthma in India. This is 10 per cent of the global burden of 200 million asthmatics worldwide. Every year there are 2 lakh deaths due to asthma around the globe.

The prevalence of asthma is 15 per cent in adults and 5 to 7 per cent in children in India. Sixty per cent of patients are referred to pulmonologists, but the rest 40 per cent are diagnosed and treated at the periphery levels, mostly by general physicians and RMPs where the over-diagnosis and mis-diagnosis is found.

Dr P.N. Reddy, senior pulmonologist, said, “Many asthma patients have normal lung function in between the episodes and only during the asthma attacks do they have the symptoms. These patients can’t be put on medication all the time. Only in severe cases should the medications be used and not in mild to moderate attacks. This is where the problem lies and hence the whole question of over-diagnosis or mis-diagnosis has emerged.”

Tags: asthma, pulmonologists
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Consuming more honey, fruit juice may damage your liver

Not all types of natural sugar are safe for you. (Photo: Pixabay)

1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections

In this Aug. 28, 2006 file photo, a doctor holds a vial of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil in his Chicago office. (Photo: AP)

Mobile truck in New York offers DNA tests on the streets

The ‘Who’s Your Daddy?’ truck is the brainchild of Jared Rosenthal who works at a health testing company called Health Street. (Credit: YouTube)

Statins may halt vein blood clots by 25 per cent: study

The cholesterol-lowering pill may hold the key to eradicating venous thromboembolism (VTE). (Photo: AP)

Asthmatic kids more likely to become obese: study

Early diagnosis and treatment of asthma may help prevent the childhood obesity epidemic. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham