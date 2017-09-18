Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Not just adults, but teens too may suffer from blood pressure related organ damage

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 11:23 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 11:23 am IST
Some adolescents may have organ damage related to blood pressure and are not targeted for therapy.
Turns out, organ damage from high blood pressure occurs not only in adults, but also in teens.

A recent study also found that the damage to the heart and blood vessels can occur in youth at blood pressure levels that are below the clinical definition of hypertension in youth.

High blood pressure in youth is defined differently than it is in adults. In childhood, high blood pressure is based on percentiles, rather than blood pressure level. Researchers looked at whether organ damage in teens develops below the 95th percentile, which is the clinical definition of high blood pressure in youth.

Researchers studied blood pressure and measured organ damage in 180 teenagers (14-17 years old, 64 percent white, 57 percent males). They found evidence of organ damage even among the youth categorized as "normal" with blood pressure less than in the 80th percentile.

They also found heart and vessel damage in the mid-risk group, which had blood pressures in the 80th to 90th percentiles and the high-risk group, with blood pressures above the 90th percentile.

"Some adolescents may have organ damage related to blood pressure and are not targeted for therapy," said study author Elaine M. Urbina from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio. "Imaging of the heart may be useful in youth in the high-normal range of blood pressure to determine how aggressive therapy should be."

The study was presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Council on Hypertension, AHA Council on Kidney in Cardiovascular Disease, American Society of Hypertension Joint Scientific Sessions 2017 in San Francisco.

Tags: health, wellness, blood pressure, organ damage, stress, teens


