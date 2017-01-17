Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Fall in temperature can worsen pain for patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 6:57 am IST
Those suffering from nerve pain in the face, eyebrows and the neck region need to protect these areas with warm clothing.
Exposing these areas to the cold air could result in aggravating the problem.
 Exposing these areas to the cold air could result in aggravating the problem.

Hyderabad: The cold weather is aggravating the condition of those suffering from problems like nerve pain, trigeminal neuralgia, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and uncontrolled diabetes.

The primary reason for this is the dip in temperatures with the mercury fluctuating between 10º and 16º Celsius. The weather affects patients and the elderly as the nervous system reacts to temperature changes. If it is too cold, it heightens the pain.

Dr Muralidhar Reddy, consultant neurologist, said, “Those who are exposed to the cold suffer from facial paralysis which is caused by the failure of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face.”

“Senior citizens have to be very careful during early morning walks as their immunity can get easily compromised. It is strongly advocated that they wear caps, mufflers to protect their head and neck from the cold.” Diabetics experience peri-pheral neuropathy — burning sensation and numbness in the limbs due to the cold.

Dr Rama Krishna, senior neurologist said, “Those who are suffering from multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s complain of loss of sensation in this season. They require extra care and medication. The symptoms should be identified early so that preventive measures are taken.”

Six cases of swine flu confirmed, treatment on
Six cases of swine flu were confirmed on Monday and they are undergoing treatment at private and public hospitals in the city.

Three patients are middle-aged while the other three are senior citizens.
A senior doctor at Gandhi Hospital said, “Two patients from Karimnagar and Nalgonda district were in very critical condition but are stable now. There is also one case from Charminar and he has been kept under observation.”

With a large movement of people from city to the rural areas for the festival season, experts said that the virus gets easily transferred at crowded places.
People who are moving in crowded areas must take extra precautions and opt for medical care if the flu-like conditions continue for more than two days, doctors said.

Tags: nerve pain, cold weather
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan Johar had ‘guilt’ laden paid sex twice?

Karan Johar
 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan cricket team on Twitter

Virender Sehwag shared an image of his 254-run-knock during the first Test at Lahore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone's romance over cutting chai!

Vin Diesel shared the picture on his Facebook page.
 

Pic: Long before attaining stardom, Ranbir Kapoor had worked on his father’s film!

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

A real pain in the neck!

Those who have been diagnosed with cervical spondylitis often complain of greater pain during the winter months.

Video: Most commonly asked questions about breasts

There are many questions about breasts that women can find to be very confusing. (Credit: YouTube)

Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76

Former newspaper editor Seah Chiang Nee pictured at his home in Singapore in October 2005. (Photo: AFP)

Jealousy may make you shop for eye-catching products

The researchers were surprised to discover that the desire to recapture someone's attention with eye-catching products even outweighed the risk of public embarrassment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sunbeds may up deadly skin cancer risk: study

The World Health Organisation (WHO) based International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified UV-emitting tanning devices as
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham