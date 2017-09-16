Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

New skin patch created to reduce fat by 20 percent

According to researcher, the patch can help treat metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes in people.
 The patch can be used to burn off pockets of unwanted fat such as the 'love handles'. (Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers say that a new skin patch has been created that could get rid of stubborn love handles.

Experts created the patch that delivers fat-busting drugs directly to the area affetcted through microscopic needles and is designed to help someone lose weight.

According to the researchers, the patches were tested on mice and researchers reported that their fat was reduced by 20 percent on using the device.

Furthermore, the patch, it turns out, can help treat metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes as well.

Researchers from Columbia University Medical Center and the University of North Carolina devised the medicated skin patch to test on mice.

According to the, the skin patch is supposed to turn energy-storing white fat into energy-burning brown fat locally while helping with the body's overall metabolism.

The patch can be used to burn off pockets of unwanted fat such as the 'love handles'. 

The patch has microscopic needles across it that when applied to the skin painlessly pierces the desired area. Nanoparticles located in the needles are released into the underlying tissue and spreading the drug across the body.

