Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Intense exercises may slow growth of breast cancer tumours: Study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 16, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 5:18 pm IST
Epinephrine, which is produced after exercising helps to slow down cell growth.
A research based in Denmark shows that intense physical activity that causes breathlessness releases certain chemicals in the body (Photo: Pexels)
 A research based in Denmark shows that intense physical activity that causes breathlessness releases certain chemicals in the body (Photo: Pexels)

Exercise is known to have a lot of positive effects, however recent studies show that it can release compounds in the body that can slow down the growth of tumours in breast cancer patients. 

A research based in Denmark shows that intense physical activity that causes breathlessness releases certain chemicals in the body. 

These chemicals contain compounds called catecholamines and particularly epinephrine, which help suppress the growth of tumour cells.

In a statement to Reuters Health, senior study author, Pernille Hojman, from University of Copenhagen said, "It is important to highlight that exercise training and epinephrine did not completely prevent tumor formation, but induced a 50 percent reduction"

Adding that while exercise training can never replace anti-cancer therapy, it is still an effective supportive strategy, which in addition to the biological effects has been shown to increase the patients’ quality of life and sense of empowerment.

There are several studies that have shown how regular fitness can reduce a woman’s risk of breast cancer and, in those who already have breast cancer, may keep it from coming back. 

Hojman’s team used experimental mice implanted with human breast cancer tumors as well as tumor cells in test tubes to investigate how serum samples collected from healthy women and breast cancer patients before and after exercise affect the development of the breast tumor cells, and what mechanisms were involved.

They found that serum samples taken after exercise reduced the ability of tumor cells to grow in test tubes or in mice. 

The researchers traced anti-tumor activity to a rise in epinephrine and norepinephrine that occurs with moderately intense exercise and its effect on the a gene-signaling pathway known as 'Hippo' which helps to suppress tumor development.

"In our study, we found that breast cancer patients in adjuvant chemotherapy, were indeed capable of performing the required exercise, so it is feasible for cancer patients to do the exercise training we are proposing," said Hojman to the Daily Mail.

Hojman believes in the certainty of the results of this study to possibly work in other types of cancer as well.

Tags: cancer, breast cancer, denmark, university of copenhagen, epinephrine, health


Related Stories

Cat poop may cause cancer, says study
Probiotics may help treat bowel cancer, says study
9-yr-old cancer patient diagnosed with HIV after blood transfusion 


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Probiotics may help treat bowel cancer, says study

Alteration of the gut microbiome with probiotics may become a new preventative or therapeutic strategy for patients at risk for colorectal cancer (Photo: Representational image)

Drug used to relieve jet lag could prevent the lasting pain of chemotherapy: Research

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)

Not having enough sex can make you fat

From not having the right amount of sex to having too much smoothies, here are the mistakes people make that turn them fatter (Photo: Pixabay)

Research shows beetroot helps reduce soreness after intense exercises

Beetroot is the new superfood on the block. (Photo: Pixabay)

New skin patch created to reduce fat by 20 percent

The patch can be used to burn off pockets of unwanted fat such as the 'love handles'. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham