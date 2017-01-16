Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Sunbeds may up deadly skin cancer risk: study

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Women who had 30 or more indoor tanning sessions were at 32 per cent increased risk of melanoma compared to never-users.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) based International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified UV-emitting tanning devices as "carcinogenic to humans". (Photo: Pixabay)
 The World Health Organisation (WHO) based International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified UV-emitting tanning devices as "carcinogenic to humans". (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Sunbeds, used in indoor tanning sessions, may put people at increased risk of melanoma - the most dangerous type of skin cancer, a new study has warned.

Melanoma has the strongest increase in incidence in the last decade, and the incidence rates have never been as high as in 2014, researchers said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) based International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified UV-emitting tanning devices as "carcinogenic to humans" in 2009.
However, sunbed use is still popular in western countries, especially among young women.

The study by University of Oslo followed 141,000 Norwegian women for the average of 14 years. Women who had 30 or more indoor tanning sessions were at 32 per cent increased risk of melanoma compared to never-users. In addition, women who started indoor tanning before age 30 were on average two years younger at melanoma diagnosis than never-users.

These associations remained significant after controlling for age, birth-cohort, ambient ultra-violet (UV) radiation of residence, hair colour, skin colour and cumulative number of sunburns and sunbathing vacations. Modern sunbeds emit six times more UVA and twice as much UVB as the Oslo summer sun, researchers said.

The findings of this study have important implications for public health, as it shows that sunbed use increases the burden of melanoma in societies by both increasing the number of patients and decreasing the age at diagnosis.

Tags: skin cancer, melanoma, sun bed

Related Stories

Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer with around 76,000 new cases a year in the US. (Photo: AP)

New drug may reduce skin cancer spread by 90 per cent: study

Scleroderma is a rare and often fatal autoimmune disease that causes the hardening of skin tissue, as well as organs.
05 Jan 2017 7:08 PM
Representational image.

New technology to detect skin cancer early

Researchers have developed an automated technology that combines imaging with digital analysis and machine learning.
26 Dec 2016 3:43 PM
The

New blood test to quickly diagnose skin cancer

Diagnosis of melanoma often requires a complex and invasive surgical biopsy that can take weeks before answers are available.
18 Nov 2016 1:16 PM

Nation Gallery

Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
 

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.
 

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.
 

Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend

A still from the film.
 

Air hostess in UK sacked for eating bacon sandwich in flight

Representational Picture (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76

Former newspaper editor Seah Chiang Nee pictured at his home in Singapore in October 2005. (Photo: AFP)

Jealousy may make you shop for eye-catching products

The researchers were surprised to discover that the desire to recapture someone's attention with eye-catching products even outweighed the risk of public embarrassment. (Photo: Pixabay)

Vape pens may up desire to smoke: study

E- cigarettes are not less harmful than regular cigarettes. (Photo: AP)

Psoriasis with arthritis linked to heart disease risk

If doctors know to look for signs of heart disease sooner, they may be able to prescribe treatment before the condition worsens. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cognitive therapy improves behavior issues in kids with night terrors

Night terrors affect about 10 percent of children, and are much more debilitating than the occasional nightmares that wake kids every so often. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham