Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

HIV screening in pregnancy likely to be mandatory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TEENA THACKER
Published Jan 16, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Out of an estimated 29 million annual pregnancies in India, 35,255 occur in HIV positive pregnant women.
The government entitles all pregnant women delivering in public health institutions and accredited facilities to absolutely free and no expense delivery including caesarean section. (Representational image)
 The government entitles all pregnant women delivering in public health institutions and accredited facilities to absolutely free and no expense delivery including caesarean section. (Representational image)

NEW DELHI: In a bid to deter transmission of HIV infection from a mother to child, the government is mulling mandatory HIV screening for pregnant women. According to sources, the government is considering making it compulsory for pregnant women to undergo HIV test in the second trimester of their pregnancy.

While India’s AIDS epidemic is slowing down, with a 32 per cent decline in new HIV infections (86,000 in 2015) and a 54 per cent decline in AIDS related deaths between 2007-2015, the agenda of the government now is to reduce mother to child transmission. “If we screen all pregnant women free during their routine check up, we will be able to deter the deadly transmission further to the child,” sources said.

The government entitles all pregnant women delivering in public health institutions and accredited facilities to absolutely free and no expense delivery including caesarean section. The entitlements include free drugs and consumables, free diet, free diagnostics, free blood, free transport from home to facility between facilities in case of a referral and drop back home. They also get complete and quality antenatal and post natal care. Just like all other tests, the government aims to make HIV screening mandatory too. However, it plans to take all medical associations on board before HIV test is made compulsory. “We want to put this as part of a protocol. Just as other screening tests are important, this should be put in the system. We will soon discuss this with the medical associations and take it forward,” sources further added.

According to the NACO Technical Estimate Report (2015) out of an estimated 29 million annual pregnancies in India, 35,255 occur in HIV positive pregnant women.

Tags: hiv virus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Has Lindsay Lohan embraced Islam? Seems like!

Lindsay has even shifted to Dubai.
 

When Rishi Kapoor went on a tea date with Dawood Ibrahim

Rishi Kapoor
 

First petless White House in 150 years when Trump moves in?

President Barack Obama's fluffy family dogs Bo and Sunny have stolen American's hearts. (Photo: AP)
 

Khaidi No 150 Box Office collection on Day 4: the film is still going strong!

Poster of the film.
 

Twitterati can't get over new species of Gibbon named after Luke Skywalker

The responses were mostly comparing the gibbon and Luke Skywalker (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Circute training, it is!

Nicole Faria

Alzheimer's disease may get worse faster due to concussions: study

These findings show promise for detecting the influence of concussion (Photo: AFP)

Older adults who stay fit have brains more active for learning: study

The researchers caution that maintaining high levels of fitness through physical activity will not entirely eliminate or cure age (Photo: AFP)

Cognitive behaviour therapy helps children deal with night terror: study

This treatment is based on the theory of learned behavior and involves teaching the parent to manage the child's behavior (Photo: AFP)

For those prone to allergy, January a tough month

Experts suggest that people should take preventive medicines to avoid the allergy bouts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham