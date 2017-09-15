Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Antidepressants raise risk of early death by 33 percent

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Psychiatrists have raised doubts over findings, arguing antidepressants are often last resort for people with no other options.
The authors of the controversial paper are of the opinion that antidepressants do more harm than good. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The authors of the controversial paper are of the opinion that antidepressants do more harm than good. (Photo: Pixabay)

A major new study now reveals that taking antidepressants could increase the risk of early death.

Experts found that depressed people without heart disease were 33 percent more likely to die over any set period, for any reason, if they were too addicted to antidepressants, as compared to those who were not.

The authors of the controversial paper are of the opinion that antidepressants do more harm than good.

However, psychiatrists have raised doubts over the findings, arguing that antidepressants have been safely used for years and is often a last resort for people with no other options.

The new analysis suggests that people who take the pills are at a greater risk than previously estimated.

Scientists at McMaster University in Canada combined results from 17 studies to come to the conclusion.

While initially the overall result was nine percent, on removing people who already were suffering from cardiovascular diseases from the study, the number jumber to a whopping 33 percent.

The scientists think this is because antidepressants are also a blood thinner - which actually protects the health of people with heart disease because it stops blood clotting.

But among people without heart disease, this is dangerous because it increases the risk of a major haemorrhage or internal bleed.

Tags: antidepressants, harmful, death, health and well being


Related Stories

Claims saying antidepressants don’t work refuted in new study
Antidepressants while pregnant may make baby autistic
Antidepressant side effects more in patients suffering panic disorder


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Now a super injection that can deliver several doses of drug – at the same time!

The injection works using tiny capsules programmed to break down at different times (Photo: Pixabay)

Binge drinking students at risk of brain damage

While studies have found heavy drinking by alcoholics altered brain activity, there is also evidence that binging can change a teenager's brain too. (Photo: AP)

Women with too much abdominal fat at greater risk of cancer

A new study now reveals that those with apple-shaped figures are more than 50 per cent at risk to develop lung and bowel tumours. (Pixabay)

Type 2 diabetes can be reversed by low calorie diet, says study

The study further claims that type 2 diabetes can be reversed by going on a low calorie diet, which includes consuming just 600 calories a day for eight weeks.

A new app can now track a woman’s menstrual cycle

The app is the first to be approved specifically for contraception (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham