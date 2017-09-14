Lack of Vitamin D may cause MS in women

According to study women are at a 43 percent higher risk of developing MS if they have vitamin D deficiency (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study claims that women with low levels of vitamin D are at a higher risk of developing multiple sclerosis.

According to the study, they are at a 43 percent higher risk of developing MS.

People usually get diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 but it is difficult to identify MS until the signs become too obvious, by which time it is already too late.

The study conducted by Harvard TH, Chan School or Public Health says that measuring vitamin D levels could help identify one’s risk, which goes on to show that maintaining a healthy amount of the vitamin is a key towards protecting the body against MS.

Lead author of the study Dr Kassandra Munger said that there have only been a few small studies suggesting that levels of vitamin D in the blood can predict risk.

She went on to add that the study which involved a large number of women, suggests that correcting vitamin D deficiency in young and middle-age women may reduce their future risk of MS.'

The findings were published in the online issue of the journal Neurology.