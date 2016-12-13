Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Mozart may boost men's cocentration: study

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 9:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 9:26 pm IST
Music is reportedly played up to 72 per cent of the time in an operating theatre
Music plays an important role in improving concentration. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Music plays an important role in improving concentration. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Men, take note! Listening to Mozart's music may help you better concentrate on a task, while AC/DC may make you slower and more prone to making mistakes, a new study has claimed. However, music was found to have no effect on women's performance.

A team from Imperial College London and the Royal College of Music in the UK asked 352 visitors at a festival to play the game Operation. The game involves removing various body parts from a pretend patient - Cavity Sam - whose nose flashes and buzzes if your tweezers touch the metal sides of the body.

Researchers gave the volunteers headphones that played one of three tracks - Andante from Sonata for Two Pianos by Mozart, Thunderstruck by AC/DC, or the sound of an operating theatre. The team timed how long it took the participants to remove three body parts, as well as tracking their mistakes.

The results showed that men who listened to AC/DC were slower and made more mistakes, compared to men who listened to Mozart or the sound of an operating theatre. Thunderstruck triggered around 36 mistakes on average,
while the Sonata and operating theatre noises caused 28. It took volunteers around one minute to complete the task.

Women, however, did not seem to be distracted by the rock music and none of the three tracks made any difference to performance or speed. Generally, women took longer to remove the body parts, but made fewer mistakes. The researchers are unsure why rock music affected men more than women. One explanation could be that rock music causes more auditory stress - a state triggered by loud or discordant music - in men, researchers said.

The scientists also asked people about their musical tastes and found that Mozart only reduced the number of mistakes people made if they reported high levels of appreciation for the Sonata they listened to. Music is reportedly played up to 72 per cent of the time in an operating theatre, said Daisy Fancourt, from the Centre for Performance Science, a collaboration between Imperial and the Royal College of Music.

However, experts are divided on whether it has a beneficial effect. Some research suggests that Jamaican music and Hip-Hop increases operating speed and surgical instrument manipulation. However another study reported that one in four anaesthetists, who are responsible for keeping patients sedated, said music reduced their vigilance.

"One of our areas of research is how we can boost performance in many different settings - from rowing in the Olympics, to a musical performance or delivering an important speech," said Fancourt. "This study suggests that for men who are operating or playing a board game, rock music may be a bad idea," she said. The research is published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Tags: mozart, mental concentration

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Fasting may kill cancer cells of common childhood leukaemia

Researchers say that dietary restrictions can cure childhood leukaemia (Photo: Pixabay)

Lemon slices in drink may have drastic consequences for your health

People are touching the lemon in your glass, handling it, cutting it, placing it in a container or a cup (Photo: AFP)

US teens consumed lesser alcohol and drugs in 2016 than before

While high school seniors were still drinking and smoking, younger teens have reduced their consumption after appropriate measures were taken (Photo: Pixabay)

500-kg Egyptian woman to visit India soon for surgery

Iman Ahmad Abdulati, lives in Alexandria, Egypt and is likely to be the heaviest woman in the world. (Photo: Twitter/@DrMuffi)

Girls born prematurely tend to be shorter as adults: study

Worldwide, it is estimated that 9.6 to 11.1 per cent of all babies are born premature, with rates significantly higher in poor countries. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham