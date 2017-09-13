Having wine with meal could reduce chances of heart attack

However the catch is that if one indulges in more than a couple glasses a day, then the risk of heart diseases increases.

Creina Stockley, a clinical psychologist and Health and Regulatory Information Manager has shared that drinking wine with a meal could decrease chances of having a heart attack, improve memory and increase brain longevity

Creina Stockley, an experienced clinical psychologist with over 20 years of experience at the Australian Wine Research Institute, says drinking wine in moderation has positive effects.

Creina, said in an interview to Body and Soul that a glass of red can even improve memory; reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack and even cancer.

“People that drink a moderate amount of wine regularly, one or two glasses a day, particularly with food, have a 30 percent reduced risk of heart diseases,” reported the Daily Mail.

However the catch is that if one indulges in more than a couple glasses a day, then the risk of heart diseases increases.

Creina also shared that while alcohol is a risk factor for certain cancers, red wine can reduce the risk of various types of cancer although.

Studies have also revealed that red wine can also reduce the risk of aero-digestive tract, prostate, lung cancers and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma by 20-40 percent and bowel cancer by approximately 20 percent.

“Wine has large amounts of phenolic compounds that work by preventing the initiation, progression and growth of cancer cells,” Creina explained.

While over consumption of alcohol can lead to blackouts, loss of brain cells and memory; responsible drinking of wine can improve your cognitive function.

Red wine has a beneficial compound found in it called Resveratrol which helps keep your mind sharp.

According to Creina, drinking red wine prevents the decrease in one’s ability to think, understand and remember.

Wine in moderation may also reduce your risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer's.