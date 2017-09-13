Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Having wine with meal could reduce chances of heart attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Health expert says that drinking red wine in moderation can actually benefit health in long run.
However the catch is that if one indulges in more than a couple glasses a day, then the risk of heart diseases increases.
 However the catch is that if one indulges in more than a couple glasses a day, then the risk of heart diseases increases.

Creina Stockley, a clinical psychologist and Health and Regulatory Information Manager has shared that drinking wine with a meal could decrease chances of having a heart attack, improve memory and increase brain longevity

Creina Stockley, an experienced clinical psychologist with over 20 years of experience at the Australian Wine Research Institute, says drinking wine in moderation has positive effects.

Creina, said in an interview to Body and Soul that a glass of red can even improve memory; reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack and even cancer.

“People that drink a moderate amount of wine regularly, one or two glasses a day, particularly with food, have a 30 percent reduced risk of heart diseases,” reported the Daily Mail.

However the catch is that if one indulges in more than a couple glasses a day, then the risk of heart diseases increases.

Creina also shared that while alcohol is a risk factor for certain cancers, red wine can reduce the risk of various types of cancer although.

Studies have also revealed that red wine can also reduce the risk of aero-digestive tract, prostate, lung cancers and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma by 20-40 percent and bowel cancer by approximately 20 percent.

“Wine has large amounts of phenolic compounds that work by preventing the initiation, progression and growth of cancer cells,” Creina explained.

While over consumption of alcohol can lead to blackouts, loss of brain cells and memory; responsible drinking of wine can improve your cognitive function.

Red wine has a beneficial compound found in it called Resveratrol which helps keep your mind sharp.

According to Creina, drinking red wine prevents the decrease in one’s ability to think, understand and remember.

Wine in moderation may also reduce your risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer's.

Tags: wine, dementia, alzheimer’s, health, mental health, aero-digestive tract cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, bowel cancer, heart attack, stroke, australian wine research institute


Related Stories

World’s oldest Italian wine from Copper Age discovered
Here’s why expensive wines taste better!
How tea, red wine could keep flu at bay


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus get price cut in India

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave the company

Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder (Photo: Brian's Facebook profile)
 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog raped in Mumbai; man arrested

Incident came to light after Asmita Deshmukh, the resident and secretary of the housing complex went through the last few days CCTV footage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Getting inked may harm your immune system, says study

The hazards that potentially derive from tattoos were previously known only by chemical analysis of the inks and their degradation products in vitro. (Photo: File image)

Burn 600 calories in 2 hours by doing these 4 household chores

Household chores can help you burn 600 calories in two hours, new study reveals. (Photo: Pixabay)

Fat wives make men diabetic, says study

According to the study, middle-aged men with obese wives are likely to develop type-two diabetes than those with partners who are slimmer. (Photo: AP)

How fast food could prevent skin cancer

Researchers say palmitic acid found in junk food could prevent skin cancer. (Photo: Pexels)

Sitting throughout day may lead to early death, says study

The lack of activity in our muscles affects our ability to metabolize our sugars efficiently, leading to illness (Photo: File image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham