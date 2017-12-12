search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Air pollution fine particles linked to poor sperm quality, says study

REUTERS
Published Dec 12, 2017, 7:42 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 7:42 am IST
Particulate matter contains many toxic chemicals which have demonstrated harmful to semen quality in laboratory and animal studies.
Sperm shape and size is an important parameter for fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Sperm shape and size is an important parameter for fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)

Exposure to fine particles in air pollution may be another factor that affects men’s sperm quality and their fertility, suggest researchers in Taiwan.

Although the clinical effect may be small, the findings could be important from a public health perspective due to worldwide exposure to pollution, the authors write in BMJ Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

 

“Particulate matter contains many toxic chemicals such as heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which have demonstrated harmful to semen quality in laboratory and animal studies,” lead author Xiang Qian Lao said.

“Sperm shape and size is an important parameter for fertility. Lower percentage/number of normal sperm may cause infertility,” said Lao, a researcher with the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Although exposure to environmental chemicals has long been considered a potential contributor to infertility, little is known about the effect of air pollution, the study team writes.

They looked at both short-term and long-term exposure to the very fine particles in air pollution known as PM 2.5, which are 2.5 microns or less - about thirty times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

This kind of particle pollution can be found both indoors and outdoors and most often comes from vehicle exhaust, the burning of wood, crops, coal or heating oil, and from emissions given off by power plants and other industries.

Cities in China and India have recently been struggling with PM 2.5 pollution levels much higher than is considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Lao’s team analyzed health exam records and health questionnaires for nearly 6,500 Taiwanese men ages 15 to 49 who participated in a medical examination program between 2001 and 2014.

Semen samples were taken and the men’s sperm quality was assessed for the total sperm number, as well as their size, shape and ability to move.

Because it takes about three months for a man to make new sperm, the researchers used each participant’s address as well as satellite data to estimate his exposure to PM 2.5 pollution over a three-month period as well as his average exposure over two years. Both long- and short-term average particle concentrations were typically within the safe range, with about half below 26 micrograms of particle pollution per cubic meter of air.

For every incremental exposure increase of 5 micrograms, however, researchers found that men’s sperm concentration increased slightly while their risk of abnormally shaped sperm rose by 18 percent with short-term exposure and 26 percent with long-term exposure.

The study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to determine whether or how PM 2.5 pollution may affect sperm.

Still, Lao said, “Given the ubiquity of exposure to air pollution, a small effect size of PM 2.5 on sperm normal morphology may result in a significant number of couples with infertility. Thus, global strategies are necessary to minimize the impact of air pollution on reproductive health.”

The primary finding of this study is a significant decrease in the percentage of sperm that are normally shaped with increasing air pollution (PM 2.5), but the percentage of sperm that are morphologically normal is still very high, said Shanna Swan, a researcher with the Environmental Medicine and Public Health department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

The change in sperm concentration is difficult to interpret, noted Swann, who wasn’t involved in the study. For one thing, the average sperm concentration in the participants was fairly low.

“Strengths of the study are its large size, its use of cutting-edge estimates of air pollution and WHO semen analysis methods,” she said in an email.

Semen quality is significantly related to fertility; men with no (or very few) moving sperm cannot fertilize an egg, she noted.

Tags: sperm, sperm quality, fertility, pollution, air pollution, health and well being


Related Stories

Eggs choose sperm, fertilization is not random!
New sperm age calculator determines how lifestyle affects fertility in men
New study explains how sleep affects sperm


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Retirement linked to longer and better sleep, says study

Study suggests sleep quality, a key component of our health, is considerably poorer during the working years. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma / Twitter)
 

It's official! Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma in Italy; see pics

The wedding is currently being attended by only close family members and friends, and given the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples competing for longest kiss

Marandi claims it's a way to reduce divorce rates (Photo: YouTube)
 

Animal activist travels 5000 miles to rescue dogs from slaughter

Her charity Birmingham Greyhound Protection has received £3,000 in donations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals the 5 phases of a relationship

5 phases of a relationship explained. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Managing people with sheer love

It was in 1996 when he performed the first Lasik in the UK, and realised that this technology would be very useful for people in India.

Rheumatoid arthritis in mothers ups risk of epilepsy, thyroid in children

The findings appear in the journal Arthritis Care & Research. (Photo: Pixabay)

New drug could help tackle Huntingdon's disease

New drug could help tackle Huntingdon's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers say air pollution increases risk of birth defects

Air pollution raises risk of birth defects. (Photo: Pixabay)

Vaping can lead teens to start tobacco smoking: Study

Vaping can lead to tobacco smoking in teens, new study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham