Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Bitter taste receptors may help prevent preterm labour contractions

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 8:45 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 8:45 am IST
The findings could help further understand the onset of labour.
The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.(Photo: AFP)
 The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.(Photo: AFP)

Washington: According to a recent study, the bitter taste receptors may hold the key to managing preterm labour.

The University of Massachusetts Medical School research suggested that exposing bitter taste receptors in the uterus to certain substances can stop many unwanted contractions that occur during premature labour.

"The biological mechanism of labour initiation remains unknown, and a large percentage of preterm pregnancies do not respond well to current medications," said Ronghua Zhuge. "The bitter taste receptors that we have found on uterine muscle could be one more piece of the puzzle to understand the onset of labour, both at term and preterm, and develop new therapeutics for preterm labour."

Zhuge and colleagues attached strips of human and mouse uterine myometrium tissue (also known as smooth muscle) to a machine that measured their contraction efforts. The researchers first exposed the tissue to native hormones such as oxytocin and chemical compounds to make it contract, mimicking normal or premature labour. They then exposed the tissue to bitter substances.

By activating the bitter taste receptors in the uterus, the bitter substances relaxed the contracted uterine muscle tissue more completely than the current drugs used to prevent preterm labour in humans. The researchers also found that giving mice bitter substances before they showed any premature contractions prevented them from having early deliveries.

The study is published online in The FASEB Journal.

Tags: pregnancy, uterus, pregnant women, abour contractions, women's health

Related Stories

Children exposed to alcohol in the womb may have learning challenges such as deficits in memory or speech as well as behavior problems like hyperactivity. (Photo: Pixabay)

Drinking in pregnancy tied to subtle changes in babies’ faces

The babies’ faces mostly around the nose, eyes and lips
10 Jun 2017 11:01 AM
Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Couple reveals ordeal with post-pregnancy depression and how to spot the signs

Their experience with PPD can help men and women get through it.
07 Jun 2017 1:14 PM
Breast cancer survivors often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.(Photo: AFP)

Study claims pregnancy after breast cancer does not increase recurrence risk

The findings provide reassurance to breast cancer survivors.
04 Jun 2017 10:54 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The digital Maya Bazaar!

Microsoft unveiled the first MR headsets made to design by Acer, Dell, Asus and others. These will be available to developers by August.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: AB de Villiers defiant as Proteas choke vs Virat Kohli’s India

"I can take us (South Africa) to win a World Cup, I believe,” said AB de Villiers after South Africa once again stumbled in a must-win encounter at the ICC event. (Photo: ICC)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Win vs South Africa India's best showing so far: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led India had to win their final Group B fixture at The Oval to avoid an embarrassing exit and they rose to the challenge with a ruthless display and defeated the South African side by eight wickets to storm into the semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli's India stroll into semis with rout of South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76 not out) shared a fluent partnership of 128 to lead India to victory with 12 overs to spare. (Photo: AFP)
 

Portugal captain and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a father of twins

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since last year.(Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia 6, 5, 3 launching in India tomorrow, HMD Global confirms

Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Sporty teen with rare condition turns disability into an advantage when playing

(Photo: Facebook/ Twitter Dylan Rosnick)

Self-monitoring doesn't make life better for diabetics: study

The patients were an average of 61 years old (Photo: AFP)

New weight loss trend has people exposing themselves to sub-zero temperatures

Cryotherapy is also known to manage pain and make your skin smoother. (Photo: Instagram / fergnzlz)

Here's how kids can benefit from dual-focus contact lens

The dual focus lens were well accepted by children and did not affect their daily activities.

Osteoarthritis could be delayed by extracting old cells from joints

The findings suggest that the selective removal of old cells from joints could reduce the development of post-traumatic OA. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham