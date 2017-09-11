Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Researchers find possible treatment to combat melanoma

AFP
Published Sep 11, 2017, 11:05 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
2 drug trials have proved successful in preventing the disease spreading in stage three patients whose tumours had been surgically removed.
Researchers say a combination of new treatments can stop the world's deadliest form of skin cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Researchers say a combination of new treatments can stop the world's deadliest form of skin cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sydney: Researchers say a combination of new treatments can stop the world's deadliest form of skin cancer -- melanoma -- in its tracks and halt its spread to other organs.

Results from two international drug trials conducted by the Sydney-based Melanoma Institute Australia have proved successful in preventing the disease spreading in stage three patients whose tumours had been surgically removed. Until now, these patients were at a high risk (40 to 70 percent) of the disease becoming advanced and fatal.

"Results from these clinical trials suggest we can stop the disease in its tracks -- effectively preventing it from spreading and saving lives," the institute's medical director Georgina Long said in research published in the New England Journal of Medicine Monday. "Our ultimate goal of making melanoma a chronic rather than a terminal illness is now so much closer to being achieved."

One in every three cancers diagnosed is a skin cancer, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with Australia having among the highest incidences of melanoma in the world. One Australian dies from it every five hours. While 90 percent of people can be cured by having the primary cancer removed through surgery, it spreads in the other 10 percent because it is detected too late.

"These results will change the way we treat melanoma patients as well as their quality of life," added Long. "Until now, Stage III melanoma patients who have had their tumours surgically removed have simply had to play the waiting game, to see if their melanoma would metastasise or spread. "Living with such fear severely affected them and their loved ones."

The researchers conducted two 12-month trials, one immunotherapy-based and the other with targeted therapies. Both proved successful in preventing the disease spreading. In one of them, targeted therapies (dabrafenib and trametinib) blocked the action of a particular gene, BRAF, which is a driver for melanoma. It not only stopped stage three melanoma from recurring in those with tumours removed, but increased overall survival, the research showed.

The other trial treated patients with the immunotherapy nivolumab or ipilimumab -- designed to reboot the immune system to attack melanoma cells. Results showed nivolumab decreased the chance of relapse."These clinical trials show we now have ammunition to prevent melanoma spreading and progressing, which until now was a critical area of disease behaviour where we had no control," said Long. "This will change how melanoma is treated around the world, as we no longer have to passively wait to see if the melanoma spreads."

The clinical trial results are due to be presented to the European Society for Medical Oncology's annual congress in Spain this week.

Tags: cancer, skin cancer, melanoma, diseases and conditions, drugs, tumours, world health organisation (who)


Related Stories

New vitamin therapy could prevent skin cancer
A tipple a day could lead to skin cancer, says study
Men, eat tomatoes to lower risk of skin cancer


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Rohit Sharma compared Manish Pandey to Salman Khan

Manish Pandey played a crucial knock against Sri Lanka in the one-off T20I, scoring his maiden T20I 50. (Photo: AP/ Dabangg screengrab)
 

Watch: Man proposes girlfriend at Lord’s as James Anderson completes 500 Test wickets

Apart from James Anderson, it was a match to remember for a young couple seated in the stands.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Massive hairball removed from stomach of woman addicted to eating her own hair

The hairball was 10 inches long and 4.7 inches wide (Photo: YouTube)
 

Florida: 55K shows interest in online prank, sheriff says 'do not shoot' at Irma

A native Floridian holds the front lines against hurricane Irma. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Saina Nehwal trains Shraddha Kapoor for upcoming biopic at Gopichand Academy

While knee injury tried to hamper her career, Saina, through resilience, continues to remain one of India’s elite level badminton players, with more than 20 titles to her name.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

New AI can tell if a person is gay or straight from photograph

The researchers trained the AI using 130,741 images of 36,630 men and 170,360 images of 38,593 women downloaded from a popular American dating website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

4-foot-tall woman with rare condition defies odds to become professional dancer

Tiffany has a degree in dance and is trained in several dance forms (Photo: Facebook)

World Suicide Prevention Day: How to help someone in need

World Suicide Prevention Day is obeserved on September 10.

New eye test can detect rare form of dementia

New eye test can spot early signs of dementia. (Photo: Pexels)

Key to weight loss is what time you eat

Study finds the right time you should eat to acheive your weight loss goal. (Photo: Pexels)

South Asians with family history of heart disease at increased risk

Family history may be a more important heart disease risk predictor for South Asians. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham