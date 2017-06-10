Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Drinking in pregnancy tied to subtle changes in babies’ faces

REUTERS
Published Jun 10, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 11:02 am IST
The babies’ faces mostly around the nose, eyes and lips
Changes in the chin were also seen with binge drinking in the first trimester. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Changes in the chin were also seen with binge drinking in the first trimester. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women who drink even a little bit of alcohol during pregnancy may be more likely than other mothers to have babies with slight facial abnormalities that have been linked to developmental problems, a recent study suggests.

When researchers examined data from facial images for 415 one-year-old children, they found subtle changes in babies’ faces mostly around the nose, eyes and lips associated with almost all levels of alcohol exposure regardless of whether drinking occurred only in the first trimester or throughout the pregnancy.

“We are surprised to see these differences in facial shape with low doses of alcohol exposure, which in our study was defined as two standard drinks on any one occasion and no more than seven in a week,” said lead study author Evelyne Muggli of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and the University of Melbourne in Australia.

“This means that any level of alcohol contributes to the way the face is formed and raises questions about the possible impact on brain development, which is the subject of further research,” Muggli said by email.

The facial changes found in the study are so subtle they aren’t visible to the naked eye, Muggli said. They can only be seen with sophisticated three-dimensional facial shape analysis, and they don’t necessarily mean that unborn babies have been harmed if mothers consumed some alcohol while pregnant, Muggli added.

But differences around the middle of the face and nose seen with alcohol exposure during pregnancy in the study resemble anomalies associated with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, researchers report in JAMA Pediatrics.

Differences were most pronounced between children with no exposure to alcohol in utero and children with low exposure in the first trimester, particularly in the forehead, the study found. Compared to children not exposed to any alcohol when their mothers were pregnant, kids with moderate to high exposure in the first trimester had differences in their eyes, mid-face and chin. Changes in the chin were also seen with binge drinking in the first trimester.

Most women who do drink during pregnancy only drink a little bit and often stop once they realize they’re pregnant, limiting fetal alcohol exposure to the first trimester, Carol Bower of the University of Western Australia writes in an accompanying editorial. Up to about one in 20 children may be affected by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), which can lead to cognitive impairment including irreversible brain damage.

Children exposed to alcohol in the womb may have learning challenges such as deficits in memory or speech as well as behavior problems like hyperactivity.The study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to prove how or if different levels of alcohol exposure at different points in pregnancy might impact children’s faces, or cause specific developmental problems.

In addition, all of the children in the study were white, and it’s possible facial changes associated with alcohol exposure during pregnancy might look different in children from other racial or ethnic groups, the researchers note.Even so, the findings add to a growing body of evidence on the fetal development effects of even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy, said Heather Carmichael Olson, of the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“It is a substance that can change fetal development, and can be associated with lifelong changes in learning and behavior,” Carmichael Olson, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email.

“If any amount of prenatal alcohol exposure can lead to physical changes in fetal development, as the current study suggests, so that it’s not just high doses or long-term drinking that have measurable effects, the safest advice that providers can give is that women who want a healthy pregnancy should avoid this biological risk factor if they are considering pregnancy or are pregnant,” Carmichael Olson added.

Tags: drinking during pregnancy may cause changes in babies' face, drinking during pregnancy may harm child, effects of drinking during pregnancy, drinking during pregnancy

Related Stories

Breast cancer survivors often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.(Photo: AFP)

Study claims pregnancy after breast cancer does not increase recurrence risk

The findings provide reassurance to breast cancer survivors.
04 Jun 2017 10:54 AM
Cold exposure unlike warm weather can improve your sensitivity to insulin, by turning on a protective type of fat called brown adipose tissue. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hot weather may up diabetes risk during pregnancy: study

The chances of gestational diabetes is much higher in warmer weather
15 May 2017 8:55 PM
Female cancer survivors who got abdominal radiation are more than three times more likely to develop diabetes during pregnancy. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pregnancy complications await childhood cancer survivors

The risk increases because of the radiation used on malignancies during treatment
27 Apr 2017 8:41 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Capacity to nurture a film is lost: SRK on averting clash with Akshay's film

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Canon EOS 800D: An expensive all-rounder for a beginner's upgrade

The EOS 800D is an entry level DSLR.
 

R Ashwin may be back for India-South Africa ICC Champions Trophy clash: Neil McKenzie

Virat Kohli-led Indian side opted to pick all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of their leading off-spinner R Ashwin in the first two games of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Steve Smith focuses on England despite Australia pay row

Australian skipper Steve Smith, asked about the impact of the pay dispute on his side's preparations, told reporters at Edgbaston on Friday: "We're not worried about that at all. We know the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) is handling that back home. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone

The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is rumoured to be launched in August this year.
 

Madagascar MP gets his vision back, thanks to Bengaluru doctors

Madagascar MP Rasolonjatovo Honore with a team of doctors in Apollo Hospital (Phot:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Video: Bhangra group make Canadian MPs dance in parliament house

Canadian MPs with the Maritime Bhangra Group. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Eating in front of mirror can lead to increase in appetite: study

When the researchers replaced the mirror with photos of the volunteers eating, they discovered that the volunteers still experienced an increase in the appeal of food (Photo: AFP)

Feeding eggs and peanuts to newborns can keep asthma at bay: study

Early introduction of eggs before one year of age seemed to be especially beneficial (Photo: AFP)

Pakistani boy has belly full of faeces due to rare condition

Shah's His father Niaz Mazari and mother Mian Zohran also do not send him to school because they fear he will be bullied. (Photo: Youtube)

Doctors able to detect brain cancer in blood five years earlier

The study was conducted by researchers at Ohio State University (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham