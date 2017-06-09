Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Eating in front of mirror can lead to increase in appetite: study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 9, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
People eating alone reported food as tasting better, and ate more of it, when they could see themselves reflected in a mirror.
When the researchers replaced the mirror with photos of the volunteers eating, they discovered that the volunteers still experienced an increase in the appeal of food (Photo: AFP)
 When the researchers replaced the mirror with photos of the volunteers eating, they discovered that the volunteers still experienced an increase in the appeal of food (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Japanese researchers have found that older people, who do not have company, should try to eat in front of a mirror -- or with a picture of themselves eating -- as it can make food more appealing.

People rate food as tasting better and eat more of it when they eat with company than when they eat alone, but according to researchers at Nagoya University, the same effect can be achieved in individuals, who eat alone simply by providing a mirror to reflect them while they eat.

"We wanted to find out what the minimum requirement is for the social facilitation of eating," said lead study author Ryuzaburo Nakata.

"The researchers found that people eating alone reported food as tasting better, and ate more of it, when they could see themselves reflected in a mirror, compared with when they ate in front of a monitor displaying an image of a wall," Nakata added.

The research team initially worked with a group of older adult volunteers.

Approaches to enhance enjoyment of food in people eating without company are particularly relevant for elderly people, because research has shown that many frequently eat alone.

However, when the team repeated the experiment with young adult volunteers, they observed the same "social" facilitation of eating when a mirror was present, suggesting that the effect is not limited to older people.

In a further experiment, when the researchers replaced the mirror with photos of the volunteers eating, they discovered that the volunteers still experienced an increase in the appeal of food and ate more.

Thus, perhaps surprisingly, a static image of a person eating seems sufficient to produce the "social" facilitation of eating.

Corresponding author Nobuyuki Kawai stated that this approach is possible to improve the appeal of food and quality of life, for older people who do not have company when they eat or who have suffered loss or are far away from their loved ones.

The study is published in the journal of Physiology and Behavior.

Tags: health and well being, appetite, eating habits

Related Stories

You could eat a meal which claims to satisfy your appetite and keep you feeling full-up for a long period of time but nonetheless go on to consume a large amount of calories later on. (Photo: Pixabay)

No link between appetite, calorie intake: scientists

The food industry is littered with products which are marketed on the basis of their appetite-modifying properties.
22 Oct 2016 5:11 PM
The study is published in FEBS Letters. (Photo: Representative image)

Soy-based protein can boost appetite: study

Researchers found that the protein stimulates secretion of ghrelin, an appetite-stimulating hormone produced in the stomach.
20 Jul 2016 8:09 PM
The study appears in Journal of Neuroscience. (Photo: Representative image)

Here's why you lose appetite during illness: study

The research points to possible drug targets to reduce appetite and possibly support weight loss for those with metabolic disorders.
05 May 2016 1:42 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian who climbed Everest for record breaking 6 times honoured in Nepal

Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, a Padma Shri recipient who hails from Uttarakhand, was honoured (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gaming for an hour everyday can help men last longer in bed

The study doesn't explain the exact reason (Photo: AFP)
 

President launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)
 

Jodhpur residents use cars for waste disposal

Jodhpur was ranked 209 in the country for cleanliness, they are not leaving any stone unturned to keep their city clean. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Monsoon hack: Top 5 ways to protect your smartphone against water

(Representational image/Pixabay)
 

Priyanka’s production house to enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. SLB has directed PeeCee in his hit period drama 'Bajirao Mastani', where she played the role of Kashibai.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Video: Bhangra group make Canadian MPs dance in parliament house

Canadian MPs with the Maritime Bhangra Group. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Feeding eggs and peanuts to newborns can keep asthma at bay: study

Early introduction of eggs before one year of age seemed to be especially beneficial (Photo: AFP)

Pakistani boy has belly full of faeces due to rare condition

Shah's His father Niaz Mazari and mother Mian Zohran also do not send him to school because they fear he will be bullied. (Photo: Youtube)

Doctors able to detect brain cancer in blood five years earlier

The study was conducted by researchers at Ohio State University (Photo: AP)

Teen drunkenness linked to an early grave: study

Teenagers who get drunk for the first time before their fifteenth birthday are likely to have a higher death rate. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham