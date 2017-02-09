Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Night shifts may cause infertility among women: study

AFP
Published Feb 9, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 7:58 pm IST
The effect was strongest in overweight women and those older than 37.
Work shift timings can have a major impact on women's fertility. (Photo: AFP)
 Work shift timings can have a major impact on women's fertility. (Photo: AFP)

Paris: Women who work nights and do heavy lifting on the job may have fewer and inferior eggs than nine-to-fivers, said a study on Wednesday into a potential cause of infertility. Previous research had shown a link between work conditions and fertility, but this was the first attempt to examine how shift work or manual labour might affect a woman's physical capacity to have a baby, the authors said.

The US-based team analysed data from about 400 women attending a Massachusetts fertility clinic. Their average age was 35. The researchers assessed "ovarian reserve" - the number of remaining eggs a woman had - as well as levels of a hormone which rise as fertility dwindles.

They also examined how many eggs were "mature" and capable of developing into a healthy embryo. This data was compared to the women's job conditions - how much physical exertion was required of them, and the hours that they worked.

About 40 per cent of women said they had to regularly move or lift heavy objects, while a fifth said their jobs were moderately to very physically demanding. Ninety-one per cent worked during normal office hours.

"Women with physically demanding jobs had a lower reserve of eggs than those whose work did not regularly require heavy lifting," said a press statement from the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, which published the study.

Heavy lifters also had fewer mature eggs - even fewer if they worked evening, night or rotation shifts. The effect was strongest in overweight women and those older than 37, the researchers said.

Women are believed to be born with a finite number of eggs, which steadily die off over time -- a process which can be accelerated by factors such as smoking, for example. The team merely observed a correlation between work conditions and egg health, and cannot say with certainty that one causes the other.

They also cannot be sure that a similar correlation would be found in women not in need of fertility treatment. Other experts not involved in the research pointed out other potential flaws.

With fewer than 500 women, the study was too small to rule out other possible causes for reduced egg quantity or quality. "For example, it is possible that they (shift workers and heavy-lifters) were poorer and therefore had different social conditions or diet compared with the nine-to-five workers," said Channa Jayasena of Imperial College London.

Tags: night shifts, manual labour, infertility

Related Stories

Stimulating the metabolism of stem cells that produce sperms in male body can shed light on new ways to treat infertility (Photo: AFP)

Stem cells may hold key to finding cure for infertility in men: research

Gene analysis showed that the capacity for self-renewal had been compromised.
28 Dec 2016 4:57 PM
Polar bodies had never been shown to be potentially useful for generating functional human eggs for fertility treatments (Photo: AFP)

New technique can provide a boost for treating infertility

The waste DNA comes from small cells called polar bodies that form off eggs and contain the same genetic material as in woman's egg nucleus.
13 Nov 2016 5:34 PM
Not many are aware of the positive role that estrogen plays in male reproduction, with many fertility experts relying on this hormone to treat men battling infertility. (Representational image)

Male infertility: Female hormone to rescue?

Not many are aware of the positive role that estrogen plays in male reproduction.
24 Sep 2016 3:17 AM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Here is how much the iPhone 8 could cost

The Cupertino-based tech giant will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with iPhone.(Photo: 9to5mac)
 

SS Rajamouli to cast Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan in Mahabharat?

The three superstars are yet to do a film together.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

How humans got their walk decoded

No one has been able to actually investigate whether differences existed between humans and chimpanzees in how the foot works during walking on two legs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Less water intake accelerates urine infection

Have at least 2 litres of water every day to avoid urine infection. (Representational Image)

Music, drugs stimulate same part of brain: study

Understanding the neurochemical roots of pleasure has been an important part of neuroscience research for decades. (Credit: YouTube)

Switching to brown rice may help shed weight: study

Many previous studies have suggested benefits of whole grains and dietary fibre on chronic disease risk. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chances of miscarriage among IVF women increase due to daylight savings

Miscarriage rates are significantly higher among women whose embryo transfers occurred 21 days after spring DST begins. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham