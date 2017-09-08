Rashes on body could indicate cancer, says study

The cancerous rashes, according to experts, look similar to those caused by psoriasis or eczema. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study suggests that while red, blotchy skin could indicate all number of ailments or allergic reactions, in rare cases, breaking out in a rash could be sign for cancer.

The cancerous rashes, according to experts, look similar to those caused by psoriasis or eczema.

These sorts of rashes can cause red patches, itching, burning and dry, scaly skin. Raised blueish or yellow bumps may also appear.

Experts go on to add that this type of rash lasts longer than other skin conditions and will likely grow in size or change as the cancer progresses.

It does not disappear even when one uses topical treatments and creams.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Walayat Hussain, for the British Association of Dermatologists, said rashes can be a sign of cancer but stressed that most rashes are nothing to be concerned about.

Here’s a guide of rashes that could indicate carcinomas in the body.

Patchy red rash that turns scaly: Mycosis fungoides is a common rash in patients diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer of the lymphatic system. It is very dangerous as in such cases the cancer cells travel the body through the bloodstream. They grow in several places at once, affecting multiple parts of the body. A person suffering from lymphoma may develop mycosis fungoides, a rash that is caused when the blood travels to the upper layer of the skin. It looks similar to eczema.

Tiny red spots covering the skin: Leukaemia, a type of blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow, can spread throughout the body in the bloodstream. A person with leukaemia may also develop tiny red spots on their skin known as petechiae.

Reddish rash on hands or back: Dermatomyositis tends to appear as changes around your nail folds, a reddish rash on the back of your hands, especially around the knuckles, and a shawl-like red rash on your back. This rash can be associated with any type of cancer. This type of rash appears on the face, eyelids, chest, knees and elbows.

Dark, thicker patches of skin: Acanthosis nigricans is when darker, thickened patches of skin develop around the armpit, groin and neck. It’s not a condition in itself but a sign of an underlying health problem. The patches are dry and rough and itchy.