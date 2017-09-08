Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Rashes on body could indicate cancer, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
According to researchers, in rare cases rashes that look like psoriasis or eczema could indicate cancer.
The cancerous rashes, according to experts, look similar to those caused by psoriasis or eczema. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The cancerous rashes, according to experts, look similar to those caused by psoriasis or eczema. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study suggests that while red, blotchy skin could indicate all number of ailments or allergic reactions, in rare cases, breaking out in a rash could be sign for cancer.

The cancerous rashes, according to experts, look similar to those caused by psoriasis or eczema.

These sorts of rashes can cause red patches, itching, burning and dry, scaly skin. Raised blueish or yellow bumps may also appear.

Experts go on to add that this type of rash lasts longer than other skin conditions and will likely grow in size or change as the cancer progresses.

It does not disappear even when one uses topical treatments and creams.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Walayat Hussain, for the British Association of Dermatologists, said rashes can be a sign of cancer but stressed that most rashes are nothing to be concerned about.

Here’s a guide of rashes that could indicate carcinomas in the body.

Patchy red rash that turns scaly: Mycosis fungoides is a common rash in patients diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer of the lymphatic system. It is very dangerous as in such cases the cancer cells travel the body through the bloodstream. They grow in several places at once, affecting multiple parts of the body. A person suffering from lymphoma may develop mycosis fungoides, a rash that is caused when the blood travels to the upper layer of the skin. It looks similar to eczema.

Tiny red spots covering the skin: Leukaemia, a type of  blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow, can spread throughout the body in the bloodstream. A person with leukaemia may also develop tiny red spots on their skin known as petechiae.

Reddish rash on hands or back: Dermatomyositis tends to appear as changes around your nail folds, a reddish rash on the back of your hands, especially around the knuckles, and a shawl-like red rash on your back. This rash can be associated with any type of cancer. This type of rash appears on the face, eyelids, chest, knees and elbows.

Dark, thicker patches of skin: Acanthosis nigricans is when darker, thickened patches of skin develop around the armpit, groin and neck. It’s not a condition in itself but a sign of an underlying health problem. The patches are dry and rough and itchy.

Tags: health and well being, cancer, rash, effects of rash, cancerous rashes, eczema


Related Stories

Alcohol firms are downplaying links to cancer, finds new study
New immunotherapy, chemo mix by Merck shows benefits for lung cancer treatment
Now, one can detect cancer in just 10 seconds


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Canadian company to double production of marijuana

With Canada less than a year away from the planned legalization of marijuana for recreational use, licensed producers are rushing to try to fill an expected shortfall in supply. (Photo: Pixabay)

Low-fat diets could kill you, claims major study

Low-fat diets could kill you, study claims. (Photo: Pexels)

Alcohol firms are downplaying links to cancer, finds new study

Alcohol consumption has been strongly linked to breast cancer and research shows that even a small glass of wine a that could increase its risk by 6 per cent. (Photo: Pexels)

Eating mangoes could prevent heart disease and diabetes, says study

The experiment also showed that mango consumption reduced cholesterol and triglycerides. High levels of these can lead to heart disease.

Sleeping with pet in bed affects quality of sleep

Relationship between people and their pets has changed over time, which is likely why many people in fact do sleep with their pets in the bedroom (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham