Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Person's life expectancy can be predicted by new blood test

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 10:32 am IST
The breakthrough means patients will be able to identify realistic health risks early on.
These signatures depict differences in how people age, and they show promise in predicting healthy ageing (Photo: AFP)
 These signatures depict differences in how people age, and they show promise in predicting healthy ageing (Photo: AFP)

London: If it's true, it could be a game changer! Believe it or not, scientists at Boston University claim to have discovered a game-changing blood test that could help predict lifespans.

The study, published in the journal Aging Cell on Friday, used biomarker data collected from 5,000 blood samples and analysed it against the donors' health developments over the subsequent eight years.

Together, they identified patterns which indicated both good and bad futures. Specifically, their chances of getting age-related diseases, such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes. In all, the researchers generated 26 different predictive biomarker signatures.

The breakthrough means patients will be able to identify realistic health risks early on - and, crucially, modify behaviour to change the outcome.

Lead authors Professors Dr Paola Sebastiani and Dr Thomas Perls said: 'These signatures depict differences in how people age, and they show promise in predicting healthy ageing, changes in cognitive and physical function, survival and age-related diseases like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

'It sets the stage for a molecular-based definition of ageing that leverages information from multiple circulating biomarkers to generate signatures associated with different mortality and morbidity risk.'

They added: 'Many prediction and risk scores already exist for predicting specific diseases like heart disease. 'Here, though, we are taking another step by showing that particular patterns of groups of biomarkers can indicate how well a person is ageing and his or her risk for specific age-related syndromes and diseases.'

The researchers noted that more studies on larger groups of people are still needed to further confirm the results.

Tags: health and well being, life expectancy, blood test

Related Stories

The

New blood test to quickly diagnose skin cancer

Diagnosis of melanoma often requires a complex and invasive surgical biopsy that can take weeks before answers are available.
18 Nov 2016 1:16 PM
Fetal alcohol syndrome is a severe form of a spectrum of mental and physical disabilities called foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. (Photo: Pixabay)

Blood test may identify alcohol disorders in foetus: study

However infants with similar amounts of prenatal alcohol exposure may have vastly different outcomes.
10 Nov 2016 4:19 PM
In the relatively inexpensive test, blood is drawn from an individual that may have suffered a concussion as the result of a sudden blow to the head. (Representational Image)

Novel blood test to identify concussions: study

A blood test can now accurately diagnose a concussion using a form of blood profiling known as metabolomics.
08 Nov 2016 9:51 PM

Technology Gallery

Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru FC post a strong message on violence against women

The southerners won their first game 3-0 at the Kanteerava stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru FC/Facebook)
 

Portuguese PM gifts Cristiano Ronaldo jersey to PM Narendra Modi

The jersey was personally signed by Ronaldo. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Kidney failure patients on dialysis at early death risk

Patients on dialysis can face cardiovascular disease risk due to altered blood clots. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stress may cause gastrointestinal issues in autistic kids

It is common for individuals with autism to have a more intense reaction to stress. (Photo: Pixabay)

Brain protein may predict recovery time after concussion

Elevated levels of the brain protein tau following a sport-related concussion are associated with a longer recovery period and delayed return to play for athletes. (Representational Image)

Baby with ‘world’s largest head’ gets operated to drain fluid from skull

Mrityunjay is suffering from a serious condition called hydrocephalus. (Credit: YouTube)

Witnessing fear in loved ones causes post traumatic stress disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD, is an anxiety disorder that can develop in some people after they experience a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham