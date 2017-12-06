search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Researchers discover potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

ANI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 4:46 pm IST
This treatment could correct behavioural and physical deficits associated with the disease.
Study finds potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixbay)
 Study finds potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixbay)

Washington: Researchers offer a ray of hope to patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease through a new treatment called hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

According to American Friends of Tel Aviv University in New York researchers, the treatment has potential to correct behavioural and physical deficits associated with the disease. Lead author Uri Ashery said this revolutionary treatment for Alzheimer's disease uses a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which has been shown in the past to be extremely effective in treating wounds that were slow to heal.

 

"We have now shown for the first time that hyperbaric oxygen therapy can actually improve the pathology of Alzheimer's disease and correct behavioural deficits associated with the disease," Ashery added.

The patients who undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy for different conditions breathe in pure oxygen in a pressurised room or chamber. In this chamber, the air pressure is increased to twice that of normal air. The researchers found that in patients under these conditions, oxygen solubility in the blood increases and are transported by blood vessels throughout the body.

The added oxygen stimulates the release of growth factors and stem cells, which themselves promote healing. The team used a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease and built a custom-made hyperbaric oxygen chamber suitable for small animals.

Then, over the course of 14 days, the team administered hyperbaric oxygen treatment to the mice for one hour per day. After 14 days, the mice underwent a series of behavioural tests as well as tissue biochemical tests to understand how hyperbaric oxygen treatment affects the pathological hallmarks associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The results suggested that the treatment reduced behavioral deficiencies compared to the non-transgenic control mice, reduced plaque pathology by 40 percent and reduced neuroinflammation by about 40 percent. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment is a well-tolerated and safe therapy used in clinics around the world for various medical conditions, including neurological disorders.

The research appears the journal Neurobiology of Aging.

Tags: alzheimer's disease, health, diseases and conditions


Related Stories

MIND diet may lower risk of Alzheimer's by 53%
This man gave away $50 million for fight against Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer's disease risk high for those who snore loudly


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snapdragon chips to make Windows PCs ‘Always Connected’

Microsoft is claiming an average battery life of around 22 hours on these machines.
 

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni set to reunite with Chennai Super Kings

Teams could opt for two retentions and three Right to Match or three retentions and two Right to Match. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Android Go: Google’s next ‘big small’ offering for entry-level smartphones

The first version of Android Go is based on the current Android Oreo release and is now available for OEMs to use it on their upcoming devices.
 

Worth your salt: Bidding goodbye to #SaltBae, 2017's first and most iconic meme

The man (and his food) behind the meme. (Photos: Alfea Jamal/ Instagram/Nusret)
 

Animal rights group names selfie-snapping monkey 'Person of the Year'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman's scorching hot workout will make you hit the gym right now!

Salman Khan working out during 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Experts claim love can make you fat

Love can make you fat, researchers say. (Photo: Pexels)

New diabetes drug reduces blood sugar levels, helps people lose weight

Over 56 weeks, patients who got a lower dose of the drug lost an average of 9.5 pounds (4.3 kilograms). (Photo: Pixabay)

Why chicken soup is best for treating a cold

Chicken soup is the perfect option to treat a cold, new study finds.(Photo: Pexels)

Children with disinterested parents more likely to consider suicide: Study

Kids need to know that someone’s got their back, and unfortunately, many of them do not. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pregnant women suffering from PTSD have alarmingly higher levels of stress hormone

Pregnant women suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have 10 times higher level of stress hormone. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham