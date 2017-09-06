5 signs you could be pregnant

From feeling exhausted to having toilet troubles and insane food cravings, we list signs that might indicate pregnancy (Photo:AP)

The British Royal family has let out a statement that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child.

The Duchess, 35, is thought to be less than 12 weeks pregnant but Kensington Palace were forced to announce the news earlier than planned because the Duchess is once again suffering suffering severe pregnancy sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum, as she did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While, mother’s-to-be do not have any sign of a tell-tale bump, there are a number of subtle signs on the body that might indicate pregnancy.

We share a few signs that might help you understand if you are pregnant or not. But it is always advisable to get it confirmed from a medical practitioner.

Feeling exhausted: If you are unnecessarily feeling tired all the time, it could mean that there is another human being growing inside you. Baskaran Thilaganathan, a spokesman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists told The Sun Online: “You will feel completely exhausted and that will last about ten to 12 weeks. It can start earlier than the morning sickness at about four or five weeks.”

That is because of the extreme demand the developing foetus puts on the body, telling it how quickly it has to change.

Homonal changes in your body can also make you feel tired, emotional and even upset.

Feeling sick: Feeling sick is a well-known sign of pregnancy. But while it’s called morning sickness the reality is it can hit you at any point during the day. According to Prof Thilaganathan, said feeling sick usually starts at about six weeks into a pregnancy and eases as it progresses. He went on to add that while some women are lucky enough to avoid morning sickness all together while others, like the Duchess of Cambridge, suffer with a very severe form of vomiting and nausea called hyperemesis gravidarum.

Sore breasts: Women’s breasts undergo a change during pregnancy as well. They feel a little more tender and swollen. According to doctors this is quite often the earliest sign of pregnancy.

Trouble in the toilet: Changes in toilet habits could be a sign that a person is pregnant. Peeing more than normal, and constipation to be exact. That is because the body is working harder and is producing more waste than normal.

Cravings throughout the day: A woman will have cravings, be it ice cream, to any thing else. Mostly, if pregnant, the woman will just be desperate to eat food she has never wanted before.