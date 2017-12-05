search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Researchers create new dental material to kill microbes and resist plaque

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Dentists rely on composite materials to perform restorative procedures, such as filling cavities.
The material is comprised of a resin embedded with the antibacterial agent imidazolium (Photo: AFP)
 The material is comprised of a resin embedded with the antibacterial agent imidazolium (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Researchers have developed a new dental material tethered with an antimicrobial compound that can not only kill bacteria but also resist plaque growth.

Dentists rely on composite materials to perform restorative procedures, such as filling cavities.

 

However, these materials, like tooth enamel, can be vulnerable to the growth of plaque, the sticky biofilm that leads to tooth decay.

Now, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US have evaluated a dental material containing an antimicrobial compound that can not only kill bacteria but also resist biofilm growth.

Unlike some drug-infused materials, the material is effective with minimal toxicity to the surrounding tissue, as it contains a low dose of the antimicrobial agent that kills only the bacteria that come in contact with it.

"Dental biomaterials such as these need to achieve two goals: first, they should kill pathogenic microbes effectively, and second, they need to withstand severe mechanical stress, as happens when we bite and chew," said Geelsu Hwang, assistant professor in Penn's School of Dental Medicine.

"Many products need large amounts of anti-microbial agents to maximise killing efficacy, which can weaken the mechanical properties and be toxic to tissues, but we showed that this material has outstanding mechanical properties and long-lasting antibiofilm activities without cytotoxicity," Hwang said.

The material is comprised of a resin embedded with the antibacterial agent imidazolium. Unlike some traditional biomaterials, which slowly release a drug, this material is non-leachable, thereby only killing microbes that touch it.

"This can reduce the likelihood of antimicrobial resistance," Hwang said.

Researchers put the material through its paces, testing its ability to kill microbes, to prevent growth of biofilms and to withstand mechanical stress.

The results, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, showed it to be effective in killing bacterial cells on contact, severely disrupting the ability of biofilms to grow on its surface.

Only negligible amounts of biofilm matrix, the glue that holds clusters of bacteria together, were able to accumulate on the experimental material, in contrast to a control composite material, which showed a steady accumulation of sticky biofilm matrix over time.

The team assessed how much shear force was required to remove the biofilm on the experimental material.

While the smallest force removed almost all the biofilm from the experimental material, even a force four times as strong was incapable of removing the biofilm from the control composite material.

"The force equivalent to taking a drink of water could easily remove the biofilm from this material," Hwang said.

Tags: health and well being, dental health, material


Related Stories

Our teeth may have evolved from the jagged scales of ancient fish: Study
Better food choices near schools may promote healthier teeth, says study
Bizarre case sees man growing ‘teeth’ inside throat


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extremism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Men with common condition affecting scrotum have higher risk of heart attacks

The disease called varicoceles is connected to low testosterone (Photo: Pixabay)

‘I don't want to die from drugs’: Hard cases in heroin fight

More than 64,000 died of drug overdoses last year in the US, most from opioids. (Photo: Pixabay)

Blood pressure drugs may significantly increase skin cancer risk: study

The study found a clear connection between the use of hypertension medicine and the chance of developing skin cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)

How alcohol affects your skin

Alcohol affects your skin in ways that may surprise you. (Photo: Pixabay)

Music could improve speech processing

Music training may benefit you in processing speech. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham