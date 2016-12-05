Yoga viable option for diabetics, say doctors

When the control group was observed after four months, the patients showed a significant rise in body weight. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Patients suffering from diabetes who have been putting off doing daily exercise should rethink as they can have multiple health benefits from doing yoga regularly. A study published recently shows that yoga can significantly reduce fasting and post prandial sugar levels, body weight, total cholesterol, triglycerides and LDL cholesterol.

Dr Mohammed Riyaz, an endocrinologist and faculty at the MNR Medical College, Medak, who led the study with three others, conducted a research on 50 diabetes patients for a period of four months, in which 25 were in study group while the remaining 25 were in control group.

While the study group patients did yoga for one hour daily, the control group did not. There was no change in the treatment and dietary habits of either group during the study period with the patients in both groups continuing their medications.

The results of the study group were compared with those of the control group and a change was observed.

The study group who did yoga daily showed a drop in fasting blood sugar level from 160 to 118mg/dl, post prandial sugar levels from 249 to 160mg/dl while cholesterol from 240 to 214mg/dl, triglycerides from 158 to 134.62mg/dl, LDL cholesterol 145 to 121mg/dl, total weight from 65 to 61kg, besides a slight decrease in BMI.

When the control group was observed after four months, the patients showed a significant rise in body weight. A slight increase in total cholesterol and triglycerides was also reported.

The study noted, “Yoga-based programmes should be low-cost intervention strategy to improve physical and psychological well being. Yoga provides slow rhythmic movements by easy extensions and bending without straining the muscles which can result in stimulation of organs and glands. Yoga could be also useful for patient suffering from insulin resistance syndrome.

The study also stressed that doctors should emphasise and clearly explain the benefits of doing yoga to their patients on how it helps improve lipid profiles, lowering BMI and sugar levels and can have a positive impact on cardio vascular system.

