Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Cancer cases increase by 33% from 2005 to 2015: study

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 9:48 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 9:49 am IST
Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and estimates of its burden around the globe are vital for cancer control planning.
Breast cancer was the most common cancer for women (2.4 million cases) and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women (Photo: AFP)
 Breast cancer was the most common cancer for women (2.4 million cases) and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women (Photo: AFP)

Washington: US researchers have found that between 2005 and 2015, cancer cases increased by 33 percent, mostly due to population aging and growth plus changes in age-specific cancer rates.

According to a new report from the Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration published online by JAMA Oncology, there were an estimated 17.5 million cancer cases around the globe and 8.7 million deaths, in 2015.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and estimates of its burden around the globe are vital for cancer control planning.

The report by Christina Fitzmaurice, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Washington, Seattle and coauthors estimated cancer deaths using vital registration system data, cancer registry incidence data and verbal autopsy data.
Among the report's key findings were:

-Globally, the odds of developing cancer during a lifetime were one in three for men and one in four for women.

-The study suggested that prostate cancer was the most common cancer globally in men (1.6 million cases); tracheal, bronchus and lung (TBL) cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths for men.

-Breast cancer was the most common cancer for women (2.4 million cases) and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

-The most common childhood cancers were leukemia, other neoplasms, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and brain and nervous system cancers.

Limitations of the study include that its estimates depend on the quantity and quality of the data sources available. "Cancer control, which requires a detailed understanding of the cancer burden as provided in the GBD [Global Burden of Disease study], is of utmost importance given the rise in cancer incidence due to epidemiological and demographic transition," the study concludes.

Tags: health and well being, cancer cases, increase

Related Stories

Global experts shared the latest findings on the influence of the intestinal microbiota — or an organism — with the onset of diseases and the benefit of probiotics in alleviating them.

Probiotics can possibly help prevent colon cancer

Our clinical studies confirm that probiotics are regarded as highly valuable to restore the desirable gut microbiota.
04 Dec 2016 6:39 AM
About 3.6 per cent of cancer cases worldwide have been attributed to alcohol (Photo: AFP)

Risk of cancer can go up due to white wine: study

While red and white wine may have similar amounts of pre-existing acetaldehyde, the antioxidants in red wine may offset the risks.
01 Dec 2016 8:34 PM
Health Minister K.K Shailaja

All districts to get mobile cancer detection units: K K Shailaja

Jeevanam Project aims at early detection of ovarian and breast cancers among women and extending early treatment.
30 Nov 2016 6:33 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik looks fierce in this new poster from Kaabil

'Kaabil' is a revenge drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.
 

Indian film fraternity wishes Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

Actors Paresh Rawal, Gauthami and Rishi Kapoor tweeted, wishing her a speedy recovery.
 

Madhya Pradesh: Couple wraps up wedding with just tea

The couple registered their marriage at a local court in Ratlam town on Saturday and tied nuptial knot at the Ram temple on Sunday. (Representational image)
 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and not oppose: Ranveer on Pak artistes ban

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

A winter’s taleisman for weight loss

Mountain climber

YOGINI with a yearning

Natasha Mahindra

It’s true, never go to bed angry

Research could help design evidence-based treatments for PTSD in the future.

Injecting natural oil to increase muscle mass can be harmful: study

These are often less costly than other synthetic compounds (Photo: AFP)

Difference in stress-hormone for gay men develops by social discrimination
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham