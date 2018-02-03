search on deccanchronicle.com
Pizza is healthier for breakfast than cereal

Published Feb 3, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Experts reveal one bowl of frosted cereal flakes is worse than a slice of the Italian favourite.
A slice of cheese pizza contain an estimated 272 calories, 12 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 4 grams of sugar. (Photo: Pixabay)
A new study now finds that a slice of pizza in the morning might be healthier than a bowl of frosted flakes.

According to registered dietitian Chelsey Amer, a slice could be a more balanced breakfast option than most cereal because it has more protein, more fresh ingredients, and less sugar than cereal.

 

According to her, despite being a breakfast staple, most commercial-brand cereals lack nutritional value, and don't contain enough protein or healthy fats.

Amer goes on to say that having pizza just might provide a strong balance of protein carbs and fats unlike many popular cereals that contain the same amount of calories in a candy bar. 

Speaking to The Daily mail she said that pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keeping a person full and boosting satiety throughout the morning.'

A single serving of Frosted Flakes contain 110 calories, 0 grams of fat. and 10 grams of sugar.

In facts, a study by Consumer Report found that, depending on the size of the bowl, most people eat up to 132 percent more than a single serving.

Meanwhile a slice of cheese pizza contain an estimated 272 calories, 12 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 4 grams of sugar. 

