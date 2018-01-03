search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

ADHD increases risk of sexually transmitted infections by 3 times: Study

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Research reveals ADHD medicines lower risk of sexually transmitted infections.
Research reveals ADHD medicines lower risk of sexually transmitted infections. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Research reveals ADHD medicines lower risk of sexually transmitted infections. (Photo: Pixabay)

According to researchers, medications used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can also reduce the risk of subsequent sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

ADHD increases the risk of subsequent STIs among adolescent and young adult populations by about three times, reports a study.

 

It then found that short- and long-term use of ADHD medication reduced the risk among men by 30% and 41%, respectively.

"ADHD is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder, and affects approximately 5%-7% of children and adolescents and 2% of young adults," said lead author Mu-Hong Chen, MD, a physician at the Taipei Veterans General Hospital and the College of Medicine, National Yang-Ming University, Taipei.

"Increasing evidence supports an association between ADHD and various health-risk behaviors, such as risky driving, substance abuse, and risky sexual behaviors. Clinical psychiatrists [should] focus on the occurrence of risky sexual behaviors and the risk of STIs among patients with ADHD, and emphasize that treatment with ADHD medications may be a protective factor for prevention of STIs."

The findings are based on the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database, which is a nationally representative database of medical claims and healthcare data from 99% of the entire Taiwan population.

A cohort of 17,898 adolescents and young adults who were diagnosed with ADHD and 71,592 age and sex-matched non-ADHD controls who did not have STIs prior to enrollment were studied.

Adolescents aged 12-17 years and young adults aged 18-29 years were followed from January 1, 2001 through December 31, 2009.

The researchers tracked data related to risk of STIs, including HIV, syphilis, genital warts, gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, and trichomoniasis, psychiatric comorbidity, and pharmacologic treatment for ADHD (methylphenidate or atomoxetine).

The researchers found that adolescents and young adults with ADHD had greater incidence of any STI (1.2% versus 0.4%), and developed STIs at a younger age (20.51 ± 4.48 versus 21.90 ± 4.49) as compared to age- and sex-matched peers.

They also found that those adolescents and young adults with ADHD had a higher prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, including disruptive behavior disorder (13.5% v. 0.3%), alcohol use disorders (1.1% versus 0.5%), and substance use disorders (2.5% versus 0.8%).

Male short-term (HR 0.70) and long-term (HR 0.59) ADHD medication users had a significantly lower risk of developing any STI during follow-up.

The findings have been published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP).

Tags: adhd, sexually transmitted infections, american academy of child and adolescent psychiatry (jaacap), hiv, syphilis, genital warts, gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, trichomoniasis, psychiatric comorbidity


Related Stories

Cigarette smoking during pregnancy linked to ADHD risk in offspring
Pre-term babies three times more likely to develop ADHD
Tailor-made video games may help children with ADHD


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's new tech can boost wheat yield by three times in space

The NASA experiments involved using continuous light on wheat which triggered early reproduction in the plants.
 

IPL 2018: Player retention event to be broadcast live on Star Sports

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be a promising affair, with the much-awaited IPL auctions set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 under works, might release in Q2 2018: Report

If all of these rumours prove to be true, then the Redmi Note 5 should have an impressive specification list for a 2018 midrange smartphone. (Photo: Redmi 5 Plus)
 

Salt Bae who? Sachin shows off cooking skills with 'finger licking' BBQ chicken

Ever since his playing days, Sachin has been a die-hard foodie that saw him try his hands on many dishes. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rare turn of events causes twins to be born a year apart from each other

The siblings were delivered naturally but on either side of midnight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chef sparks outrage for spiking vegan group's meals with meat

The page for the restaurant on Google has received hundreds of reviews, dragging the rating down to just 1.1 stars out of five. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

High-doses of vitamin D reduce arterial stiffness: Study

Rigid arteries are an independent predictor of cardiovascular- related disease, death and vitamin D deficiency appears to be a contributor. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cow's milk does not increase risk of Type 1 Diabetes in children

Previous studies show early exposure to complex foreign proteins, such as cow's milk proteins, increases the risk of type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hospitalization, death of elderly patients with heart failure rises in winters

Numerous studies over the years have shown that hospitalization and mortality rates for heart failure patients are higher during the winter. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sitting all day at work may slowly be killing you, here's how to avoid that

Continuous movement while sitting may increase metabolic rate more than standing at a desk. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here's the best way to lose weight in 2018

If you do only have time to exercise in the evening, he suggested being careful about what kind of workout you do. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham