Here are 10 health benefits of ghee

Modern day science is confirming what Ayurvedic wisdom has known all along: ghee promotes longevity and protects the body from various diseases. In Ayurvedic terms, Ghee increases the digestive fire (agni) and improves absorption and assimilation.

It nourishes ojas, the subtle essence of all the body's tissues (dhatus). Ghee improves memory and strengthens the brain and nervous system, lubricates the connective tissues, thereby rendering the body more flexible, and is an important detoxification agent.

Ghee is used to prepare herbal medicines as an effective carrier of nutrients and active elements. It is also believed to attract other fats and removes toxins that are traditionally difficult to eliminate.

Here more of the healthful benefits unique to Ghee according to modern day understanding:

Rich in Nutrients: The saturated fats in Ghee play vital roles in the healthy function of bone, brain, heart, immune and endocrine systems.

High smoke point: Ghee has a higher smoke point than butter and many other oils, 250 degrees Celcius

Shelf-stable: Ghee won’t turn rancid at room temperature and retains its original flavor and freshness for up to a year without refrigeration.

Suitable for Casein and Lactose sensitivities: Ghee is produced when butter is clarified, meaning all but trace amounts of lactose and casein are removed.

Improves digestion: Maintains a healthy coating within stomach lining, which protects the stomach from the acids it secretes to help break down foods. Ghee stimulates stomach acids to aid in digestion, whereas other fats and oils can slow down the body’s digestive process.

Contains Butyrate: Butyric acid is a Short Chain Fatty Acid (SCFA), which have anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties, also support healthy insulin levels and gallballer function, and may be helpful for gut disorders such as IBS and ulcerative colitis.

Builds strong bones: K2 is a fat soluble vitamin essential for the body to help utilize minerals, including calcium. In fact, studies show that Vitamin K builds bones better than calcium

Natural source of the anti-carcinogen CLA: Ghee contains Conjugated Linolenic Acid (CLA), which has been shown to prevent cancer and reduce tumors, lower cholesterol and high blood pressure, reduce inflammation and actually lower body fat!

Quality and flavor: The process of turning butter into ghee intensifies the flavour so you need significantly less to feel satisfied for longer.

Purity: Ghee does not contain harmful hydrogenated oils, oxidized cholesterol, artificial additives, preservatives or trans fats and is resistant to free radical damage.

Organic Ghee provides optimum health benefits for you and your family, and is free from harmful chemical pesticides, heavy metals, and contamination. Consuming milk and ghee from animals raised on antibiotics, artificial hormones, and chemical ladened feed can be harmful to our health.

The article has been authored by Organic India.