Miss Haryana declared new Miss India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2017, 11:49 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Manushi Chhillar has been declared Miss India 2017.
Miss India Manushi Chhillar being crowned (Photo: Twitter)
Miss Haryana Manushi Chhillar has been declared Miss India 2017. The competition that saw 30 aspirants putting their best foot forward for the coveted title culminated in a grand finale held on June 25 at yash raj Film Studio, Mumbai.

The judges for the evening included Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Illeana D' Cruz, Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal and Miss World 2016 Stehanie Del Valle.

The evening saw each aspirant walk the ramp for fashion designers and voice their opinion on various social issues and awareness.

Manushi Chhillar (Photo: Facebook)Manushi Chhillar (Photo: Facebook)

The top six for the evening included Shefali Sood, Sana Dua, Priyanka Kumari, Manushi Chillar, Anukriti Gusain and Aishwarya Devan. And the finalists were asked one question--the lesson that they would take back after spending a month with 30 contestants.

Manushi was crowned by Stephanie Del Valle. Miss Jammu and Kashmir, Sana Dua, and Miss Bihar, Priyanka Kumari were declared the first and second runner-up respectively.

Superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Alia Bhatt, and singer Sonu Nigam entertained the audience with their performances.

The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Tags: miss india, miss india 2017, manushi chillar, fbb miss india, miss haryana

 




