Cultural Ambassador: Bringing back Kakatiya dance form

Published Dec 31, 2016
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 6:38 am IST
G. Padmaja Reddy First dancer from Telangana State to win the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
G. Padmaja Reddy receives the award from President Pranab Mukherjee
Kuchipudi danseuse G. Padmaja Reddy became the first dancer from Telangana state to win the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Padmaja, who was born in Andhra Pradesh, has dedicated her life to dance.

Padmaja has also received several awards and honours for her work in the field of dance, including the Natya Visharadha conferred by Shankar Dayal Sharma, former President of India and the Kalaratna conferred by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“I am planning to bring in the Kakatiya dance form back into the state where it belongs. The dance form’s origin goes back to the days of Rudramadevi’s ancestors. I have been doing research on the dance form for months now and will be performing next month,” she says.

