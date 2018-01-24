search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Kagiso Rabada along with South Africa team celebrates fall of Murali Vijay's wicket (Photo: BCCI) Live score| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: Murali Vijay departs, India lose second wicket
 
Lifestyle, Books and Art

Ursula K Le Guin, legendary sci fi and fantasy author dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE / AFP
Published Jan 24, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Le Guin is best remembered for global bestselling "Earthsea" series.
Earthsea series spoke about an apprentice sorcerer who fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same. (Photo: AP)
 Earthsea series spoke about an apprentice sorcerer who fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same. (Photo: AP)

New York: Ursula K Le Guin, the award- winning US science fiction and fantasy author, and avowed feminist whose books have sold millions worldwide, has died, her family has announced. She was 88.

Le Guin is best remembered for global bestselling "Earthsea" series, translated into many languages and adapted for the screen, in which an apprentice sorcerer fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same.

 

In a career that spanned decades, she published more than 20 novels, wrote children's books, dozens of short stories, volumes of poetry and collections of essays.

Tributes quickly poured in, with American horror writer Stephen King mourning her.

Neil Gaiman too tweeted,

Canadian author Guy Gavriel Kay too tweeted about her death.

Novelist Hari Kunzru wrote,

She was born in October 1929 in Berkeley, California, the daughter of anthropologist Alfred Kroeber, an expert on Native Americans, and Theodora Kroeber, who wrote "Ishi in Two Worlds" an acclaimed biography of about "the last wild Indian" in North America.

From childhood, she steeped herself in anthropology, mingling with her parents' guests -- fellow academics and visitors from around the world, including Native American friends, spending the summers at a ranch her father had bought in Napa Valley.

Educated at Radcliffe College, Massachusetts, and New York's Columbia University, Le Guin was a Fulbright Fellow in 1953, travelling to Paris, where she married her husband, the historian Charles Le Guin before the couple returned to the United States.

They settled in Portland, Oregon where they raised three children and Le Guin embarked on her prolific literary career.

"I didn't want to be a writer and lead the writer's life and be glamorous and go to New York. I just wanted to do my job writing, and to do it really well," she told The Paris Review in an interview from her family home in 2013.

Le Guin published her first novel, "Rocannon's World," in 1966 but found breakthrough success with the publication in 1969 of "The Left Hand of Darkness," which won a litany of prizes and became a great science fiction classic.

The novel, the beginning of the Hainish Cycle which contains six other titles, broke with the sclerotic patterns of science fiction's golden age.

In 2014, Le Guin was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the National Book Foundation.

Tags: ursula k le guin, science fiction, fantasy, author, death, stephen kind, neil gaiman, books and art


Related Stories

'Mr. Mercedes' is a classic Stephen King novel
Stephen King launches Twitter account


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Footage of deformed cow helplessly staggering around on 2 feet triggers outrage

The animal just wanders around as it is visibly confused and in pain (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone leak: 18:9 LCD display with FaceID and more

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo predicted that the 6.1-inch iPhone will apparently be a mid-range handset and will come with a price tag of $700 or $800 in the US.
 

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

This issue is present on the Android as well as iOS app and seems to be indeed dangerous.
 

Apple HomePod goes on sale, to start shipping in the US from February 9

Apple HomePod smart speaker with Siri voice assistant in black, It is priced at $349.
 

Ursula K Le Guin, legendary sci fi and fantasy author dies

Earthsea series spoke about an apprentice sorcerer who fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube yoga sensation reveals the power of finding your flow

Adriene Mishler is the star of the popular Youtube channel ‘Yoga With Adriene’. (Photo Credit: Yoga With Adriene)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Books and Art

Game of Thrones: Winds of Winter to be released on September 6?

According to the Daily Express, Strand Bookstore stated the release date in a list titled '20 New Books To Look Forward to in the New Year'.

Not everyone can be a superstar: Soha Ali Khan

Actress, new mum and debutante author Soha Ali Khan talks about sharing stories of failure and success, her dad and little daughter, and her ability to laugh at herself.

Impressive artworks

Sanjeev Rao Guthi’s work

Book review Castles in the Air: A witty but stark look at the world of architecture

Cover image of Sangeet Sharma's Castles in the Air.

A concocted harmony

This exhibition  showcases artworks from seven  artists depicting the relationship in their visceral perspectives and styles.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham