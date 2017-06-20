Lifestyle, Books and Art

Hidden Nazi artifacts resurface in Argentina

AP
Published Jun 20, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Some 75 objects have been in a collector's home in Beccar
Members of the federal police carry a Nazi statue at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017. In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police discovered on June 8th the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history. Authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
 Members of the federal police carry a Nazi statue at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017. In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police discovered on June 8th the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history. Authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history, including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler, magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.

Some 75 objects were found in a collector's home in Beccar, a suburb north of Buenos Aires, and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.

"Our first investigations indicate that these are original pieces," Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich told The Associated Press on Monday, saying that some pieces were accompanied by old photographs. "This is a way to commercialize them, showing that they were used by the horror, by the Fuhrer. There are photos of him with the objects."

Among the disturbing items were toys that Bullrich said would have been used to indoctrinate children, a large statue of the Nazi Eagle above a swastika, a Nazi hourglass and a box of harmonicas.

Police say one of the most-compelling pieces of evidence of the historical importance of the find is a photo negative of Hitler holding a magnifying glass similar to those found in the boxes.

"We have turned to historians and they've told us it is the original magnifying glass" that Hitler was using, said Nestor Roncaglia, head of Argentina's federal police. "We are reaching out to international experts to deepen" the investigation.

The photograph was not released to the public, but was shown to The Associated Press on the condition that it not be published.

The investigation that culminated in the discovery of the collection began when authorities found artworks of illicit origin in a gallery in north Buenos Aires.

Agents with the international police force Interpol began following the collector and with a judicial order raided the house on June 8. A large bookshelf caught their attention and behind it agents found a hidden passageway to a room filled with Nazi imagery.

Authorities did not identify the collector who remains free but under investigation by a federal judge.

"There are no precedents for a find like this. Pieces are stolen or are imitations. But this is original and we have to get to the bottom of it," said Roncaglia.

Police are trying to determine how the artifacts entered Argentina.

The main hypothesis among investigators and member of Argentina's Jewish community is that they were brought to Argentina by a high-ranking Nazi or Nazis after World War II, when the South American country became a refuge for fleeing war criminals, including some of the best known.

As leading members of Hitler's Third Reich were put on trial for war crimes, Josef Mengele fled to Argentina and lived in Buenos Aires for a decade. He moved to Paraguay after Israeli Mossad agents captured Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann, who was also living in Buenos Aires. Mengele later died in Brazil in 1979 while swimming in a beach in the town of Bertioga.

While police in Argentina did not name any high-ranking Nazis to whom the objects might have originally belonged, Bullrich noted there were medical devices.

"There are objects to measure heads that was the logic of the Aryan race," she said.

Ariel Cohen Sabban, president of the DAIA, a political umbrella for Argentina's Jewish institutes, called the find "unheard of" in Argentina.

"Finding 75 original pieces is historic and could offer irrefutable proof of the presence of top leaders who escaped from Nazi Germany," Cohen said.

Tags: artifacts, nazi, germany

Related Stories

Isidore Heath Campbell (Photo: AP)

Self-proclaimed Nazi's name change to Hitler takes effect

He said his initials, I.H.H., stand for 'I Hail Hitler,' and that he gave a prayer for the Nazis on the day his name officially changed.
11 May 2017 5:05 PM
Neither side is interested in damaging relations, said Sigmar Gabriel

‘There are lines that may not be crossed’: Germany on Nazi comment

Last week the Turkish President criticised the debate surrounding the cancelled campaign appearances of Turkish politicians in Germany.
09 Mar 2017 2:16 PM
The raid on his house exposed a drug trafficking racket (Photo: Facebook)

Neo-Nazi drug dealer arrested for burning image of Hitler on toast

Sven Pohl scorched exact images of toast on a slice of bread and posted images on Facebook.
07 Mar 2017 12:56 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love fails Kannada actor and reality TV star Huccha Venkat, attempts suicide

Huccha Venkat
 

Pakistan TV anchor berates India after ICC Champions Trophy win vs Kohli’s men; video

Pakistani TV anchor Aamir Liaquat went berserk and targeted former and current Indian cricketers, Rishi Kapoor, PM Narendra Modi and also took the “baap-beta” analogy head on following Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph. (Photo: Screengrab / AP / AFP)
 

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s badassery in Baadshaho is intriguing to a T!

Screen grabs from the teaser of the film.
 

Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy to be scrapped for more T20 World Cups?

India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: SRK is just too good swearing in Punjabi in Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Books and Art

Book Review 'Reporting Pakistan: Joys & travails of being an Indian reporter'

Reporting Pakistan, by Meena Menon Penguin Random House India 384 pages; Rs 599

Book Review 'Things to Leave Behind: The history of love'

Things to Leave Behind, by Namita Gokhale Penguin Random House India, Rs 305

‘Line’ with thoughts…

Art check: Artists Anila Kumar and Srinivas Bobbili.

Book Review 'Two Saints: Two separate lives, a singular pursuit'

Two Saints: Speculations Around and About Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Ramana Maharishi, by Arun Shourie Harper Collins, Rs 515

Dutch paintings find Chinese audience

Kaplan's collection put up for display (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham