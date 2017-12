Hyderabad: Tollywood producer Dil Raju and actor Allu Sirish have approached Cyber Crime Police over movie priacy issue on Wednesday. Mr Raju, whose latest film Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) is all set to hit the screens, approa-ched the Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday, requesting them to protect the film from piracy. Sources said he met Cyber Crime additional DCP Raghuvir. Young hero Allu Sirish, whose Okka Kshanam is relea-sing on December 29, accompanied Mr Raju.