Telugu director arrested for showing 'Shivalinga' in bad light

Mumbai: Director of an upcoming Telugu film was arrested today for allegedly hurting sentiments by depicting a religious symbol in poor light through some scenes on the complaint of a Bajrang Dal activist, police said.

The sleuths of Special Operation Team of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate apprehended Dasari Sairam from Film Nagar here.

Sairam is directing ‘Devuda’ casting new artists.

"During the making of the movie, the director had included some scenes in which the hero character pours whiskey and cigarettes...," a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bajrang Dal leader U Naveen, Neredmet Police registered a case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to hurt the religious feelings of any person) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of IPC.

Another case was registered on similar grounds against the director by Kachiguda police under Hyderabad police commissionerate.

Recently, teaser of ‘Devuda’ was released on YouTube by the director and the film producer G Hari Kumar Reddy, prompting a complaint by a section of society saying it has hurt their religious sentiments, the officer said.

The clipping was taken out after Rachakonda police commissionerate brought the matter to the notice of YouTube management.

Sairam told interrogators that he had previously directed ‘Lottery’ and ‘Mitravinda’ movies with new artists.

He told police he decided to cast the particular scene in ‘Devuda’ as he was 'inspired' by the visuals of certain rituals involving devotees purportedly telecast on two local news channels.

Efforts are on to nab the producer who is absconding. Further investigation is on.