Will quit acting for Jana Sena, says Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that he was prepared to stop accepting new acting offers so that he could take up party activities more vigorously.

Addressing a meeting of party activists from Anantapur district who wished to be the party spokespersons, analysts, speakers and content writers, Mr Pawan Kalyan rebutted criticism that he was “only a part time politician and full time actor”.

He said he did not quite understand the “full time and part time political activity” talk. “I know several leaders who have amassed wealth and are sitting at home, but are still called “full time” politicians,” Mr Pawan Kalyan said.

He said he continued to act in films for the sake of providing a livelihood for himself and for the few people who are his dependents.

“I am even prepared to forego acting for the sake of taking up brisk political activity for the Jana Sena,” Mr Pawan Kalyan said.