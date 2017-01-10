Chiranjeevi finally reacts to RGV's rant against Naga Babu and Khaidi No 150

Entertainment, Tollywood

Ram Gopal Varma has been extremely critical of his comeback venture, 'Khaidi No. 150'.
RGV is at it again!
Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma's mouth and social media platforms have been working overtime, critiquing unsuspecting celebrities on everything ranging from their movies to their choice of clothes.

His recent target had been Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi, who's gearing up for the release of his grand comeback film, 'Khaidi No. 150,' a remake of AR Murugadoss' Vijay starrer blockbuster, 'Kaththi'. Naga Babu later lashed out at the director calling him a 'moron' and asking him to mind his own business.

RGV then went on to call Chiranjeevi's brother íncompetent and took to Twitter, again, to criticise him.

He then mocked the trailer of 'Khaidi No. 150,' sarcastically, not being in the mood to spare anyone.

RGV also went back to targeting Chiranjeevi, albeit with regard to Naga Babu.

Reacting to the entire charade, Chiranjeevi said, “He was hurt with Varma’s comments about my film and reacted in his way. I don’t take comments to heart, but Nagababu reacted spontaneously.”

The actor had taken to Twitter to lambast the actor's choice of clothes and the film in general.

However, RGV wasn't too impressed with the actor's attire and took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Ram Gopal Verma had earlier criticised Chiranjeevi's cameo in his son Ram Charan's movie 'Bruce Lee,' and urged him to refer to that film as his 150th.

He also wasn't approving of Chiranjeevi featuring in a remake and not an original, with 'Khaidi No. 150' being a remake of AR Murugadoss' Vijay starrer 'Kaththi'.

But when the first look had been revealed, RGV backtracked and lapped it up like an absolute fan-boy.

Not one to lose his inimitable style, RGV again took to Twitter to share troll memes.

We would love to see how this high-profile feud ends, post RGV gave it the hierarchical twist it has now.

