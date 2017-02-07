Entertainment, Tollywood

Nandamuri Balakrishna to do biopic on NTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Announcement comes as a surprise as past plans never materialised.
Telugu Desam general-secretary Nara Lokesh and actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna greet people of Nimmakuru village in Krishna district on Monday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: It’s biopic time in Indian cinema, and one is on the verge of making. Nandamuri Balakrishna has announced at his native village, Nimmakuru, on Monday that he would make a biopic on his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. “I am doing a biopic on my father NTR. The research work is on. It features everything related to his life, his film career, and his political entry,” says Balakrishna.

Though there had been many plans about an NTR biopic in the past, no project materialised. Even his grandson Jr NTR didn’t show any such interest. Now, in a surprise move, Balakrishna is ready to do the biopic of his deceased dad. The actor stated this while participating in a function at Nimmakuri, the native village of his father, along with his son-in-law Lokesh. There were a few controversies in NTR’s life, like when present CM and son-in-law Nara Chandrababu Naidu replaced the matinee idol-turned politician at the head of the state ministry in 1995. Later, in his political journey, NTR married his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. NTR’s death also created a controversy, though no one talked about it in later years.

It is learnt that though Balakrishna announced the biopic plan at Nimmakuri, this was in his mind for some time. Vishnu Induri, producing the 1983 World Cricket Cup biopic with Kabir Khan in Hindi, is all set to produce the NTR biopic too. “The script work is ongoing for the last three months. They met Balakrishna and explained matters, which the actor immediately accepted,” a source said. Vishnu Induri is the founder of Celebrity Cricket League and SIIIMA awards.

Top directors like Trivikram Srinivas, Puri Jagannath, Anil Ravipudi and Deva Katta are showing an interest to direct the biopic. “Balakrishna will decide on the director and the shooting will start in two months,” said the source. Interestingly, Balakrishna’s 100th film is also like a biopic based on ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’, a Satavahana emperor that ruled Amaravati long ago.

