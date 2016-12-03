Megastar Chiranjeevi wraps up talkie portion of Khaidi No 150

Mumbai: The most-awaited comeback film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, ‘Khaidi No 150’ is in its last leg of shoot. The film which is being helmed by V V Vinayak has completed the shoot of its talkie part, except for some patch work.

Proudly produced under the Konidela Production Company banner, Producer Ram Charan informed that the talkie part has been successfully wrapped up and the team is currently rolling the last song of the movie in Ramoji Film City.

With great production values and renowned technicians on board, the film has shaped up at a brisk pace. A Mass number composed by Devi Sri Prasad is being filmed on Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal to the choreography of Shekar Master, in a hugely erected Moulin Rouge themed set in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the team has equal pace at post-production work so as to be able to smoothly release the film for Sankranthi. Teaser and Audio release details will be announced very soon.

Even before it was announced, the film had received a great deal of attention since it is the highly anticipated comeback film of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the final product extremely appealing.

The recently released posters, which unveiled Chiranjeevi's look completely, have left not just the megastar's fans but also the regular audience hooked to check out the film. If the first look motion poster had generated a buzz, the unveiling posters did manage a storm of sorts.