Andhra Pradesh: Rajamouli's Eega flies high at Nandi Awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 2:11 am IST
The Chief Minister wants the film industry to be based in AP and said he would extend all the support required.
SS Rajamouli's Tollywood movie Eega
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has finally announced the long-pending Nandi Awards for the years 2012 and 2013. While Rajamouli's Eega and Gautham Menon's Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu received top honours for 2012, Mirchi and Atharintiki Dharedi won big for 2013.

The last time the awards were given out was in 2013, before bifurcation, when the government gave the awards for 2011. The Telangana government  decided to have a separate film award and announced that it was considering a separate logo as well. The AP government decided to retain the Nandi Awards as they are, and in fact, put the process in motion to give away the awards.

Cine actress Jaya Sudha and film director Kodi Rama Krishna were appointed Nandi Award Committee chairpersons for 2012 and 2013 respectively. They submitted their choice of Nandi awardees to the chief minister on Wednesday.
The committee members of the Nandi Awards, MP Murali Mohan, Maharshi Raghava, Gunnam Ganga Rajum Pokuri Babu Rao, Siva Parvati, Delhi Rajeswari, Sana, Veeramachineni Pramod Kumar, Vemuri Raghu, script writer Akella and director Chandra Sidhartha, met the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

