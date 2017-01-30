Diljit Dosanjh unfazed by Harshvardhan Kapoor’s comments

Diljit Dosanjh says that he agreed to come on board for Rising Star because his mother is a couch potato. Elaborating further, he says, “I can do two or three films at the most in a year, and only two to three per cent people will come to watch it. But every home has a television and is watched by millions. So, I thought doing the show will make me more famous. Besides, it is live. That adds up to the challenge.”

The singer-actor received wide acclaim for his performance in Udta Punjab and even bagged the best debutant award for the same. But the actor’s award seemed to have irked Harshvardhan Kapoor big time as the latter maintained that Diljit didn’t deserve the award, since he isn’t exactly a debutant. Raise the topic, and the new judge answers diplomatically, “I honestly didn’t feel bad about his comments. I am a great fan of Anil Kapoor. He is a huge superstar. By the way, Dhanush also got the best debutant award while he has been working in South industry, and Fawad Khan, too, got the same award, even though he has been working in Pakistan. So, clearly, I’m not the first example, and it is not something that is ethically incorrect,” explains Diljit.

Ask the actor about murmurs of trouble in his marriage, and he simply shrugs it off. “I had heard that rumours spread fast in Bollywood and celebs get very upset but I am happy people are speculating about my life. I mean, here I am getting all the attention. Whether in a good sense or bad doesn’t really matter; it’s publicity,” he adds, with a laugh.