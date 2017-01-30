Entertainment, Music

Diljit Dosanjh unfazed by Harshvardhan Kapoor’s comments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMEENA RAZZAQ
Published Jan 30, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 8:49 am IST
The singer-actor received wide acclaim for his performance in Udta Punjab and even bagged the best debutant award for the same.
Diljit Dosanjh.
 Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh says that he agreed to come on board for  Rising Star because his mother is a couch potato. Elaborating further, he says, “I can do two or three films at the most in a year, and only two to three per cent people will come to watch it. But every home has a television and is watched by millions. So, I thought doing the show will make me more famous. Besides, it is live. That adds up to the challenge.”

The singer-actor received wide acclaim for his performance in Udta Punjab and even bagged the best debutant award for the same. But the actor’s award seemed to have irked Harshvardhan Kapoor big time as the latter maintained that Diljit didn’t deserve the award, since he isn’t exactly a debutant. Raise the topic, and the new judge answers diplomatically, “I honestly didn’t feel bad about his comments. I am a great fan of Anil Kapoor. He is a huge superstar. By the way, Dhanush also got the best debutant award while he has been working in South industry, and Fawad Khan, too, got the same award, even though he has been working in Pakistan. So,  clearly, I’m not the first example, and it is not something that is ethically incorrect,” explains Diljit.

Ask the actor about murmurs of trouble in his marriage, and he simply shrugs it off. “I had heard that rumours spread fast in Bollywood and celebs get very upset but I am happy people are speculating about my life. I mean, here I am getting all the attention. Whether in a good sense or bad doesn’t really matter; it’s publicity,” he adds, with a laugh.

Tags: diljit dosanjh

Lifestyle Gallery

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Joseph Radhik)
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: England to complain about umpiring to Match Referee

England lost the second T20 International by 5 runs and Joe Root got a real howler as umpire Shamshuddin adjudged him lbw in the final over when there was a thick inside edge. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Winter is a cruel season for people with Cervical Spondylitis

The condition worsens with decreased physical activities due to short days, less drinking of water and cold weather,making neck muscles stiff. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

A ‘new’ness to their melody!

Aditya Ashwath and Anirudh Ravi

Teenasai Balamu: Indie mood for music!

Indie musician Teenasai Balamu

I like working with directors who understand my style: Pritam

Pritam Chakraborty

Hyderabad guitarists going solo

Akram Ul Haq

A story of hip-hop, love and betrayal

Neil Brown Jr
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham