'India's Most Wanted' anchor Suhaib Ilyasi convicted in wife's death

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday convicted TV serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi in connection with the death of his wife, Anju.

The argument on the sentence will be held on December 20.

IIyasi who had shot to fame with the TV show 'India's Most Wanted' was arrested in March 2000 after his wife was rushed to a hospital from their east Delhi house with fatal stab wounds.

Later, charges were framed against the serial producer after his in-laws alleged that he had tortured Anju for dowry.