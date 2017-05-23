Entertainment, Music

I am so so sorry: Ariana Grande on terror attack at her concert in UK

AFP
Published May 23, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 9:41 am IST
The US pop star said she was at a loss for words after an explosion at the end of her concert in Manchester killed 19 people.
Ariana Grande's album 'Dangerous Woman' had released last year. (Photo: Facebook/Ariana Grande)
 Ariana Grande's album 'Dangerous Woman' had released last year. (Photo: Facebook/Ariana Grande)

New York: US pop star Ariana Grande late Monday said she was at a loss for words after a suspected terror attack at her concert in the British city of Manchester.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote on Twitter.

Nineteen people have been killed in a suspected explosion at the end of Ariana's concert in Manchester in northwest England that is being treated as a terrorist incident, police said.

Eyewitnesses described a "huge bomb-like bang" and scenes of panic as young fans fled the venue. A fleet of ambulances was seen rushing to the venue and bomb disposal teams were dispatched soon after.

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," police said in a statement.

The first unconfirmed reports of an explosion emerged shortly after 2145 GMT on Monday.

Tags: ariana grande, ariana grande concert

Related Stories

Armed police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England, Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

New York steps up security after deadly blast at Manchester concert

The US Department of Homeland Security said it was working to find information and stood ready to assist counterparts in Britain.
23 May 2017 9:26 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Nokia 3310 clone costs only Rs 799

The device, which is available through Flipkart, packs a 1.77-inch display, 1MB RAM and 8GB of expandable storage and comes with a 0.3MP rear camera.
 

OnePlus 5 may carry headphone jack, suggests CEO Carl Pei

OnePlus 3T
 

North Korea hacker group behind ransomware attacks: Symantec

(Photo: AFP)
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor glitters in a gold Elie Saab gown on the red carpet

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France .(Photo: AP)
 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Don’t want to cry any more: Amrutha Suresh

Amrutha Suresh

Liam Gallagher to release clothing line honouring cult The Beatles album

The range will also include Kaftans, shirts, and vintage style t-shirts.

No Bollywood party, no Taj Mahal visit, 'shirtless' Justin Bieber leaves India

Justin Bieber at the Mumbai airport on Thursday (L) and during his concert (R). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber in India: Everything he did on his debut tour in the country

Justin Bieber.

Not a Nossu idea

Nazar Malik
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham