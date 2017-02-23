Katy Perry takes dig at Trump, Theresa May during Brit Awards performance

London: Katy Perry, who spent most of last year campaigning for US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, appeared to take aim at U.S. President Donald Trump on stage at the Brit Awards, this year.

In her 'politically-driven' performance at the Awards night, the singer decorated a skeleton as Trump, sporting a red tie, alongside a similar character representing the British Prime Minister Theresa May, while crooning her comeback single 'Chained to the Rhythm.'

Looks like she lampooned May, as the Prime Minister was depicted as a skeleton holding hands with Trump.

The Mirror quotes the 32-year-old singer saying, she was inspired to write her comeback material after feeling "depressed" about the outcome of the US election.

"This was after the election and I was kind of depressed and, you know, I definitely didn't want to write a club banger," Perry said, adding, "I was like, 'How are we writing a club banger when the world is on fire?' It was a nice exercise of like writing a song that at first listen is a really fun song, but I guess the more you dive in to it, it has a different sub-text."

Meanwhile, many people on Twitter were quick to notice the resemblance to the two world leaders.

"I think Trump and May should be congratulated on their performance too @katyperry," wrote one.

Another one tweeted, "Katy Perry's giant skeletons were dressed as Donald Trump and Theresa May and ended the performance face palming...yes @katyperry #sass."

However, it did not go down well with the Tory MPs.

Referring to the Katy Perry performance, The Mirror further quotes a Tory MP Alec Shelbroke, who attacked Perry's performance, by saying, "This is yet another example of leftie luvvies not being able to accept a democratic outcome."

"Theresa May is a serious politician for serious times. In an uncertain world, strong links with out major allies are of the utmost importance," Shelbroke added, "The problem with these pop stars is they spend so much time surrounded by their sycophantic luvvie pals that they have no idea what's actually going on out in the real world."