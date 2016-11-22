Veteran Carnatic musician M Balamuralikrishna passes away at 86

He had also played the role of ‘Narada Muni,’ in the cult Telugu movie ‘Bhakta Prahlada’.

Mumbai: Veteran carnatic musician M. Balamuralikrishna passed away in Chennai. The much revered artist was 86.

A native of Sankaraguptam situated in east Godavari district, Balamuralikrishna was a child prodigy, having given his first live concert, at the tender age of 8. Born Murali Krishna, the singer was given the title ‘Bala,’ by distinguished Harikatha performer Musunuri Suryanarayana Murty Bhagavatar.

An innovator of the tala system in Carnatic music, the singer is credited with pioneering and engineering distinguished styles, having created his own Ragas, including the much practised Raag Lavangi. The multi-faceted musician also played other instruments like Mridangam ,Viola and Kanjira.

He had also played the role of ‘Narada Muni,’ in the cult Telugu movie ‘Bhakta Prahlada’.

He was conferred the Padmavibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in the country, in 1991.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of Carnatic music legend Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna.

Balamurali Krishna enthralled music aficionados world over with his mesmerising voice in over 25,000 concerts in his illustrious life, Naidu said in a condolence message here this evening.

"Mangalampalli reached the highest peaks in the world of music. He exercised such command over all facets of music. We will never see such a great musician ever again," he added.

The 86-year-old singer, writer and composer conducted research on the scientific aspects of music and its impact on various human organs and proved that music could be used as a therapy for wellness, Naidu recalled.

Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa also expressed grief over the veteran Carnatic music exponent's death.