Legendary Rock n' Roll singer-guitarist Chuck Berry passes away

Washington: Rock n' Roll legend Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90, police in Missouri said.

"The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the department on Saturday said on Facebook.

Police responded to a medical emergency at a home in the area, which lies in the east of Missouri state near the city of St Louis.

First responders found an unresponsive man and were unable to revive him, the statement said.

Berry, a guitarist and singer, was known for such hits as 'Roll over Beethoven' and 'Sweet Little Sixteen' in the 1950s and 60s and helped shape the genre of Rock n' Roll.