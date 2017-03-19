 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara, who notched up his 11th Test ton on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi, will play a big role as India aim to go past Australia’s first innings total of 451 on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha hold key to India's big lead
 
Legendary Rock n' Roll singer-guitarist Chuck Berry passes away

AFP
Published Mar 19, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 9:50 am IST
He died at a home in the area, which lies in the east of Missouri state near the city of St Louis.
Chuck Berry was born on October 18, 1926. (Photo: AP)
 Chuck Berry was born on October 18, 1926. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Rock n' Roll legend Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90, police in Missouri said.

"The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the department on Saturday said on Facebook.

Police responded to a medical emergency at a home in the area, which lies in the east of Missouri state near the city of St Louis.

First responders found an unresponsive man and were unable to revive him, the statement said.

Berry, a guitarist and singer, was known for such hits as 'Roll over Beethoven' and 'Sweet Little Sixteen' in the 1950s and 60s and helped shape the genre of Rock n' Roll.

Tags: rock n roll, chuck berry, rol over beethoven

