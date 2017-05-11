Entertainment, Music

Justin Bieber in India: Everything he did on his debut tour in the country

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Justin Bieber.
Mumbai: Justin Bieber arrived in India in the wee hours of May 10 to perform what was touted to be the biggest musical gig the country had witnessed till date.

Upon arrival, the pop star had immediately checked in to the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel.

The singer, who was sporting a pink hoodie upon arrival, rushed out of the airport, where a group of fans had gathered to welcome him, to a waiting car which took him to his hotel in Lower Parel. He was accompanied by Bollywood star Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera.

Justin had been brought to the country by 27-year-old businessman Arjun Jain.

Bieber took some time out of his busy Mumbai schedule, to interact with under-privileged kids in the city. The singer, while talking to them, seemed evidently endeared by their innocence.

 

Justin Bieber spotted out in Mumbai, India today. #justinbieber #justinbieberindia #PurposeTour

Before Justin could reach the stadium, Justin then indulged in some coffee time at a popular joint in Inorbit Mall (Vashi) and then showed off his football skills by playing street football match with the locales.

Check out the pop singer’s picture of sipping coffee:

Here is the video of him playing football:

The singer-songwriter also found a fan in none other than Sara Tendulkar, daughter of India's most celebrated cricketer till date, Sachin Tendulkar.

A picture of the two having a good time together, has gone viral on the internet. A beaming Sara fangirling over the icon is hard to to be missed.

The gig, as was expected, was high in attendance by the who's who of Bollywood.

As expected, a good 45,000 Beliebers showed up to cheer for their icon.

Here are the best pictures from the concert:

The international pop sensation is reportedly setting off to Agra to see the Taj Mahal and will also visit Delhi in the next two days.

Though there had been rumours that Jacqueline Fernandez would be hosting a backstage afterparty for the 23-year-old and that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were trying to host him at their respective pads, none of the plans seem to have materialised, as the star is reported to have instantly taken off, post the gig.

Tags: justin bieber, purpose world tour, jacqueline fernadez
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

