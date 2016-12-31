Mo movie review: Less scary, more humourous

Rating:

Director: Bhuvan Nullan

Cast: Suresh, Ramesh Thilak, Munishkanth, Drabuka Siva

Three friends Dev(Suresh Ravi), Sathish (Ramesh Thilak) and Kumar (Darbuka Siva) who are petty conmen who cheat people for money. In order to earn big, they come out with an innovative idea to con people, making use of their fear for ghosts.

Accordingly, they choose an apartment to execute their plan after bringing makeup man Joseph Chellappa (Munishkanth) and a junior artiste Priya (Aishwarya Rajesh) to act as a ghost on board. They succeed in their first attempt and get paid heavily from the apartment secretary and real estate crook Vetrivel (Selva).

Later, when the gang plans for their next move at a local bar, Vetrivel who is also present there overhears their conversation. Though he threatens to hand over them to police, later he decides to leave them only if they agree to his deal.

Vetri wants to buy a huge piece of land at Pondycherry which houses a school in a ramshackle condition and later convert it into a resort. Yet another real estate builder Senthilnathan (Mime Gopi) who believes in sentiments eyes on the same property.

Now Vetri assigns the job of chasing Senthilnathan away from the place to the con gang, and asks them to execute the same ghost plan and make Senthil believe that a ghost haunts the place. There, they experience weird things and the rest is all about their encounter with a real ghost Mohanangi narrated with a long drawn climax.

Right from frame one, it is evident that director Bhuvan Nullan’s intentions are to make us laugh with genuine one-liners. His screenplay is also quite engaging.

Ramesh Thilak, Darbuka Siva and Munishkanth simply excel in their feat and bring the roof down with their timely comedy lines. VJ turned actor Suresh has a bit serous role and he pulls it off with ease. Aishwarya role is limited. Yogi Babu in a cameo is in full form. Selva, Mime Gopi are adequate.

The director should be lauded for his clean comedy, deviating from silly romantic segment and glamour item numbers among others. Vishnu’s camera and Sathosh Dhayanidhi’s music captures the essence of the genre. Overall, Mo is less scary and more humorous.