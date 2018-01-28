search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Bagamathie movie review: Anushka Shetty steals the show

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Jan 28, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 1:24 am IST
The story is about IAS officer Chanchala (Anushka Shetty), who is sentenced to prison for murder.
Still from the movie Bagamathie.
 Still from the movie Bagamathie.
Rating:

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Dhanraj, Prabhas Srinu, Asha Sharath
Director: G. Ashok

The buzz around Bhagamathie centres on Anushka Shetty, who earned her spurs with Arundathi, and she fully justifies the trust placed in her in this UV Creations film helmed by director G. Ashok of Pilla Zamindar.

 

The story is about IAS officer Chanchala (Anushka Shetty), who is sentenced to prison for murder. She is taken by a CBI officer (Asha Sharath) to the Bhagamathie bungalow for questioning about minister Eswara Prasad’s (Jayaram) corruption. At Bhagmathie, she witnesses some unusual incidents and complains to the CBI. Once the CBI officer and the police witness bizarre happenings, which are caught on camera, they conclude that Chanchala is possessed by a spirit called Bhagamathie. The CBI officer starts digging about Bhagamathie and Chanchala and comes up with a surprise finding.

Pilla Zamindar is the only bright spot on Ashok’s curriculum vitae. He has tried his hand at a few films of the thiller kind. With Bhagamathie, he jazzes up a revenge drama with horror. He banks on Anushka’s Arundhati image and sets the film in a period setting. Of note are a few scenes in the bungalow, the interval scene and the climax.

Ashok is ably assisted by his team who elevate the film. Production designer and art director Ravinder Reddy built the bungalow set, which is the highlight of the film. Photography by Madhie is excellent. Music director S.S. Thaman is the backbone of Bhagmathie. Thaman appears to have mastered the genre, after his earlier success with Raju Gari Gadhi. The background music draws you into the story, and hightens the scary moments. The production values are very high, and graphics up to the mark.

Anushka steals the one-woman show. There are two shades to Anushka, as Chanchala and as Bhagamathie, the second of which she makes her own. She proves that she is the only actress for such roles. After Arundathi, Bhagmathie is Anuskha’s best.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan plays Anushka’s interest but his role is limited. The other highlight is senior Kollywood actor Jayaram as the minister. He is superb and shows his experience, especially in the last scene. Asha Sharath as the CBI officer is excellent. Murali Sharma gets a prominent role and does it very decently. Dhanraj and Prabhas Srinu do their jobs.

Its glitches in direction apart, Bhagamathie is a watch-it-once kind of film. It has its moments, and the technical brilliance and music by Thaman are additional draws.

Tags: anushka shetty, bagamathie movie




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: What each squad looks like after action on Day 1

(Photo: BCCI)
 

‘Aadhaar’ chosen Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi word of 2017, beats Modi's ‘Mitron’

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’ were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was reason it was selected as the word of the year, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said during the discussion. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Top 5 stars who went unsold on Day 1

Joe Root, Chris Gayle, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga were the biggest caualties as they failed to find any buyers in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Yuvraj Singh and other bargain buys

There were some notable bargain buys in the auction on Saturday. (Photo: AP / AFP/ BCCI)
 

From most expensive to blowing cold: Yuvraj Singh's up and down journey in IPL

(Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 1: These are the big winners till lunch

Indian opener KL Rahul hit pay dirt with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, while controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war before going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL auctions, here on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Mannar Vahaiyara movie review: A bit lengthy

A still from Mannar Vahaiyara.

Nimir movie review: This Udhayanidhi Stalinn starrer is an underwhelming watch

A still from the film.

Kanaka movie review: For the ‘auto’ fans of Annavru

A movie still from Kanaka.

Padmaavat movie review: It's pretty and partly absorbing but not quite exhilarating

'Padmaavat' is based on the epic poem Padmavat written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Vodka Diaries movie review: An illogical, pirated copy of Shutter Island

A still from the film
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham