Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Arrival movie review: The end is the beginning is the end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMEET KAUR
Published Nov 26, 2016, 6:07 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 7:03 am IST
Amy Adams delivers a stellar performance with unspeakable grace and gravitas.
A still from the movie Arrival
 A still from the movie Arrival
Rating:

Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker
Director: Denis Villeneuve

 

When Colonel Weber (Forest Whitaker) contemplates whether they should attack the aliens, Dr Louise Banks (Amy Adams) narrates a story about Captain Cook and the Aborigines, and how a linguistic confusion leads to the nomenclature of kangaroos. The story is made-up; the Aborigines were nearly wiped out, but Banks’ point is that if we at least attempt to understand each other, a lot of conflict and misery can be avoided. A glimpse into the future based on retrospection helps them change their present. Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, based on the short story, The Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang, is not a regular sci-fi, alien invasion film, in that it simply uses the genre to contemplate on questions of love, loss, time and memory.

The film opens with Dr Louise Banks, a professor of linguistics, reminiscing about the birth and death of her daughter. Her mundane academic life is interrupted when alien spaceships land at 12 different spots on Earth. She, along with Dr Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner), a military astrophysicist, are recruited by Colonel Weber to assist the Army in understanding the purpose of the aliens’ arrival, and to determine “how can this be used against us?” What is remarkable about the film is that there is no fanfare to accompany the landing spaceships, nor are these ships lit as brightly as the Milky Way. They are austere monoliths, not unlike the ones seen in Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). In contrast with human paranoia and their preparation for an Independence Day-like war, these spaceships do nothing to damage the Earth — no emissions, no radiation, no light waves and no craters. Their benign presence further alarms humans if they are there to hurt or help them.

Louise starts communicating with the aliens by teaching them the English language. The aliens, Abbott and Costello, are heptopods, who respond by writing circular sentences in one swoop. Their script has no starting or finishing point; it is an infinite loop, a non-linear orthography. This begs the question: is this how they think? Are our stories defined by birth and death, or do certain days define our stories beyond life? More importantly, the film hints at (but does not explicitly bring up) Nietzsche’s idea of time being a flat circle: “everything we have done, or will do, we will do over and over and over again” (says Rust Cole from True Detective). Louise’s question to Ian — “If you could see your whole life from start to finish, would you change things?” — thus falls flat, like time. In order to avoid spoilers, I can only add that we know our life is finite, but we live in spite of its absurdities. There are days of love and laughter ahead, which make the journey worthwhile regardless of the certitude of death.

Jóhann Jóhannsson and Max Richter’s background score alternately lends a sombre and poignant atmosphere to the film. The spaces inhabited by humans and aliens indicate the meaning of the nature of time for them. The former occupy rectangular tunnels, match-box sized tents; the latter loom large in a valley, and even inside the spaceship, their surroundings are cloudy, fluid and undefined. Amy Adams delivers a stellar performance with unspeakable grace and gravitas. This is a science fiction film that goes beyond extra-terrestrial conquests. It remains grounded on Earth and asks questions not only about humanity’s relation with itself, but also about humanity’s relation with the universe.

The writer is programmer, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: amy adams, jeremy renner, arrival movie

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bigg Boss 10: Non-bailable warrant against Swami Omji Maharaj in theft case

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Dear Zindagi movie review: Much ado about nothing

Still from the film

Kadavul Irukkan Kumaru review: GV Prakash shines in a role tailor-made for him

A still from the film.

Badmaash movie review: Indeed, a bad ‘mash’ experience

A still from the film Badmaash.

Force 2 movie review: Impressive till the first half

A still from 'Force 2'.

Tum Bin 2 movie review: A predictable tearjerker

A still from 'Tum Bin 2'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham