Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Jackie movie review: History is a grand performance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMEET KAUR
Published Feb 25, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 12:46 am IST
She was a much beloved icon in the American imagination, at par with the most famous faces of Hollywood.
A still from the movie Jackie
 A still from the movie Jackie
Rating:

Cast: Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, John Hurt, Peter Sarsgaard
Director: Pablo Larrain

 

There is a scene is Ben Stiller’s 2007 outing, Tropic Thunder, a meta-movie, where Robert Downey Jr’s character critiques Stiller’s performance in a previous movie: “You went full retard, man. Never go full retard.” Pablo Larrain’s Jackie takes a similar turn; it is a grand and meticulous exercise in impersonating, in re-enacting and reincarnating. It goes full Kennedy. Jackie focuses on Jacqueline Kennedy’s days around the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. It moves in a non-linear fashion. Her interview with a journalist (Billy Crudup), recounting her version of what happened, is regularly interspersed with flashbacks. We see Mrs Kennedy in her heydays, recording a tour of the White House — the unreal resemblance of which to the original has to be seen to be believed; then immediately after the assassination, grappling with a profound personal loss as a wife, as well as the need to remain dignified in public as the First Lady.

At the same time, Jackie also struggles with the sudden loss of power. She was a much beloved icon in the American imagination, at par with the most famous faces of Hollywood. Therefore, to then be pushed aside fosters a white hot anger. She will grieve in her own way. She wants a magnificent funeral procession for her husband, one that must be televised, if not to subdue the horror of the assassination, then at least to leave as deep an impression in the public imagination. Within three days of her husband’s death, Jackie is talked down to by men around her, her demands stalled, if not dismissed entirely. Amidst this maelstrom, Jackie has to break the news to her children. Portman keeps up the steely reserve even here. Her tenderness doesn’t cut ice, for there seems to be a single-minded focus on conveying Jackie’s stoicism and her accidental self-fashioning as the most beautiful widow.

In her reverie however, as she obsessively dresses and undresses while listening to her husband’s favourite music, she conveys a chilling loneliness. Jackie’s interview with the journalist is interesting in its exposition of truth and history, however trite the subject may seem in this age of post-truth. Jackie asks, “When something is written down, does that make it true?” The journalist replies, “It’s all that we have.” Jackie corrects him, “Had. We have television now. Now people can see with their own eyes.” This seems to be the driving force behind the faithful recreation of archival footage from 1962-63, as though Larrain wants one to agree, “This is precisely how it went down.” Another key scene that is significant for its reverberations is Jackie’s interaction with Robert Kennedy (Sarsgaard).

Jackie is fervent in her desire to give JFK the same stature as Abraham Lincoln, but Robert is quick to point out that her act of memorialising stands on a very shaky legacy — an unresolved civil rights crisis, Vietnam War, and messy relations with Cuba (which only thawed during Barack Obama’s last year in office).  And lo! Jackie appropriates the myth of Camelot, the Arthurian legend responsible for much of England’s national identity, to propagate the idea that the Kennedys’ term in the White House is glorious precisely for its ephemeral quality, the charm of which cannot be recreated even by better future leaders. In her strong-willed and spectacular mourning, it is she who effaces the hollowness of her husband’s tenure, and gives the grieving nation a cultural icon.

The writer is programmer, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: natalie portman, jackie, greta gerwig

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
 

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.
 

Premium Friday: Japan lets its employees leave early to shop

Major firms including automakers Nissan and Toyota, beverage giant Suntory and brokerage Nomura are taking part in the government-backed initiative. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.

Rangoon movie review: A war story or a love story?

Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon.'

Hebbuli movie review: Kicchas's surgical strike for his generic fans

A still from 'Hebbuli.'

Lion movie review: A roaring story of self-discovery

Apart from an inspiring true story, the film’s modest yet captivating cinematography is a visual delight. (Photo: Scene from the film)

Pagadi Aattam movie review: A one time watch for Rahman's cop act

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham